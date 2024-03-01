The next generation of Dacia Sandero will be electric. The official confirmations come directly from the Romanian brand of Renault, with the number one of the car manufacturer Denis Le Vot who spoke about the future of the compact, explaining how the new model will also feature an EV variant alongside the traditional internal combustion engine version. The new electric Dacia Sandero will arrive in 2027 or 2028, with the future generation having the task of ferrying this model until 2035, a fundamental year for the future of European mobility given the stop on the sale of cars with petrol and diesel engines foreseen by the 'European Union.

The plans for Dacia Sandero

“The next generation Sandero will have an internal combustion engine, but will also have an electric version”, he has declared. “It will be born in 2027 or 2028 and will last until 2035” – explained Le Vot – “The next generation Sandero will be a huge car. It's not really about segment A or B, but about bringing affordable electromobility to the market.” The affirmation of Dacia's number one suggests that the choices of the Romanian car manufacturer will be closely linked to the new technologies introduced by the Alliance and above all by Renault. We are thinking in particular of the new Renault 5 and the future Renault 4 which use the new Ampere electric platform and above all a powertrain capable of guaranteeing 400 km on a single charge.

A successful model

One of the best sellers on the Old Continent market will thus also become full electric. 2023 for Dacia Sandero ended with 235,839 units sold, making it the second most chosen car by European motorists after the Tesla Model Y. The brand's plans therefore foresee that the current generation will extend its life for at least another 3- 4 years before making room for the new version which will also have a battery powertrain.