There is time for the electrification of Dacia Sandero. Word of the Romanian brand itself, which admitted that it wants to continue to focus on the range of internal combustion engines for its B segment until this it won't be a problem for the customers. On the other hand, we are talking about the best-selling car in Europe to private customers since 2017, with approximately 270,000 units marketed in 2023, for growth by more than 17% compared to the previous year.

There is time for electrification

And although its direct competitors continue to arrive on the market in electrified versions, be they light hybrids, plug-in hybrids or pure electrics, for Dacia Sandero the time has not yet come: the offer made up of ICE technology alone, which also includes LPG, is proving successful, which is why the Romanian brand does not intend to change it one iota. Also because, and it is a fact, thermal engines represent an important factor in guaranteeing the economic accessibility that Sandero has always enjoyed, as admitted by Xavier Martinethead of sales and marketing at Dacia.

The market dictates the rules

In short, Dacia does not foresee to launch hybrid or electric variants of the Sandero until it is certain that market demand exists. “From a technical point of view, the question we ask ourselves is: do our customers want to pay several thousand euros more today to buy a hybrid? And the answer is today: not so much“Martinet explained to Autocar.

Courageous choices

We remind you that currently Sandero it is the only model of the Dacia range not to be available in an electrified version, as the Jogger and Duster can be purchased with hybrid power and the small Spring obviously with 100% electric power. “Making choices is the most difficult part of the job, but I think this shows that Dacia is one of the few brands in Europe that can actually afford to make choices courageous choices“concluded Martinet.