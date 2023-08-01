Toyota closed July as the best-selling brand in the Spanish market and sits in the first position in the national market, with 7,334 units and growth of 13.8%.

By model, the Dacia Sandero was the best seller in the seventh month of the year, with 2,334 units, 1.44% less, which has also ratified it as the most popular car in the accumulated year.

After the Dacia Sandero were the Kia Sportage (1,879 units; 62%), the Peugeot 2008 (1,834 units; -4.3%), Toyota Corolla (1,766 units; 55.7%), the Seat Arona (1,706 units; +28.4%), the MG ZS (1,659 units; +327.6%), the Volkswagen T-Roc (1,647 units; 9.7%), the Hyundai Tucson (1,583 units; -23.9%), the Toyota C-HR (1,501 units; 25.8%) and the Renault Clio (1,475 units; 652.6%).

Once again, the presence of the Chinese MG ZS model stands out among the 10 best-selling models in the country for the fourth consecutive month. In fact, its sales have reached 8,349 units up to July and have multiplied by more than four (+353.8%) compared to the same period in 2022.

Regarding the best-selling models in Spain until July, the Dacia Sandero occupied the first position with 16,481 units (+40.82%), maintaining the top of the ranking against the Seat Arona, which remained in second position with 15,784 units ( +21.08%), while the Peugeot 2008 ousted the Toyota C-HR in third place with 12,561 units (+24.2%) by the 12,249 units (+11.5%) of the Toyota model.

The list of best-selling vehicles in the national market so far this year is closed by the Kia Sportage (11,503; +38.9%), the Toyota Corolla (11,424; -1.3%), the Hyundai Tucson (11,233; -19.7%), the Seat Ibiza (10,983; +27.8%), the Fiat 500 (10,937; +18.7%) and the Opel Corsa (10,514; +42.5%).

best selling brands



According to the data prepared by Ideauto for the associations of manufacturers (Anfac), dealers (Faconauto) and sellers (Ganvam), Toyota sold 7,334 units in July (+13.8% year-on-year), while its sales accumulated in the year they increased by 11.5% compared to the same period of 2022, up to 48,670 copies delivered.

Toyota Corolla



FP







They are followed by Kia (6,452 units; +14.1%), Volkswagen (6,150 units; 11.5% year-on-year), Seat (5,333 units; +32.6%), Hyundai (4,876 units; -17.6%), Renault (4,654 units; +25.6%), Peugeot (4,442 units; -7.2%), Dacia (4,001 units, -12.3%), Mercedes (3,794 units; +8.2%) and Audi ( 3,766 units; +12.6%), which closed the ‘top 10’.

In the accumulated of the first seven months of the year, Toyota was also the brand that registered the most vehicles in Spain, with a total of 48,670 cars (+11.5%), followed by Kia (41,332 units; +13.3%). , Volkswagen (41,010; +11.6%), Seat (40,068 units; +17.2%) and Peugeot (40,022 units; +11.8%).

The sixth position was occupied by Renault (35,327 units; +42.6%), while Hyundai (35,258; -2.4%), Dacia (28,695; +29.1%), Citroën (26,681; + 6.2%) and Audi, which with 26,047 registered units (+28.7%) closed the ‘top 10’.