The growth of Dacia in Italy continues its march unstoppable. In the first quarter of the year, the Romanian brand confirmed its position as the best-selling foreign brand in our country, thanks to 18,232 cars registered in the private car market and a 8.4% market share. We are talking about an increase in representativeness of 3.7% compared to the same period last year, despite the fact that the general Italian market dropped by 25.6% in the same period. Dacia also managed to end the quarter with a very high customer portfolio, which more than doubled compared to March 2021.

He thought about driving the sales of the brand Sandero, which represented more than half of the total registrations of Dacia in Italy: 9,580 units sold, a figure that allowed Sandero to hoist himself in third position in the ranking of the most registered models in our country as well as in first position in that of the most commercialized foreign cars. Two out of three Sandero customers choose the Stepway model, and almost 70% of these opt for the Bi-fuel petrol / LPG ECO-G 100 engine. Positive responses also came from the Duster, which has conquered the podium among the best-selling foreign cars to private individuals with 7,146 registrations. The small electric one also deserves a mention Spring, which was positioned in the first quarter as the best-selling foreign electric car with 1,234 registrations and as the first ever best-selling battery-powered electric car in the private electric car market with 1,153 vehicles. As for fuel supplies, Dacia maintained its leadership in the LPG market, with an increase of 25% compared to the first quarter of 2021 and a market share of over 40%.

“The excellent results of this first quarter show that Dacia is a solid brand. Seeing Dacia establish itself as the best-selling foreign brand to individuals and our two flagship cars, Sandero and Duster, respectively position themselves as the first and third foreign car in the private car market, is a source of great pride for the whole team. – commented Guido Tocci, Managing Director Dacia Italia – Also on the electric, Spring gives us great satisfaction confirming the first place among electric cars in the private market. During the month of March, a very special month for us, we also marketed Nuovo Jogger, the fourth pillar of Dacia’s product strategy, a one-of-a-kind vehicle. Since we opened the orders, over 3,000 customers have chosen the new model and this makes us optimistic ”.