Despite the bleak prospects of the automotive market, always penalized by the health crisis, but also by that of electronic components and logistics, Dacha managed to cope admirably with a total of 573,800 sales in 2022, representing a growth of 6.8% compared to 2021. 2022 also marked a turning point in the history of Dacia which has passed the symbolic milestone of the 8 million vehicles sold since 2004.

Within the Dacia marketing perimeter, the market was down by 5.5% in 2022 compared to 2021. The Brand’s commercial performance confirms the interest of its positioning based on the best performance/price ratio. It takes concrete form, in particular, with the success of the new range with private customers. In 2022, Dacia achieved a record market share of 7.6% in Europe (against 6.2% in 2021) on the market for vehicles sold to private individuals, consolidating its place on the European podium for the second consecutive year. Dacia also recorded record market shares in Europe for passenger cars + commercial vehicles reaching 3.7%, an increase of 0.5 points compared to 2021, and for passenger cars at 4.2%, an increase of 0.7 points compared to 2021. In addition to maintaining the leadership in Morocco, Dacia consolidates its positions in Europe with a 15.4% increase in passenger car sales volumes on a market that was down 4%.

Dacha she also grew up in Italy with 67,300 passenger cars sold, an increase of 9.2% compared to 2021, on a market that fell by 9.7%. With 5.1%, the market share of passenger cars increased by 0.9 points compared to 2021. In the private sales channel, Dacia stands as the fourth brand, gaining one place in the standings compared to 2021, with a 8.3% market shareup 2 points compared to 2021.

Since the beginning of 2021, in less than 15 months, Dacia has launched its new range, which now includes 4 key models: Sandero, Spring, Duster and Jogger. At the end of 2022, as the last chapter of the development strategy of the new visual identity of Dacia, all four models were simultaneously revisited assuming the brand’s new identity: new colors and the new Dacia Link emblem, a D and a C with a minimalist design intertwined like the links of a chain, a symbol of robustness and simplicity. “In 2022, the increase in volumes and Dacia’s record market share in Europe confirm the interest of our strategy based on the essentials and on matching products to customer use – said Xavier Martinet, Director Marketing Sales and Operations of Dacia – In 2023, we will continue this dynamic, in particular, with the expansion of the electrified offerwhile remaining faithful to Dacia’s DNA: offering our customers the essentials with the best performance/price ratio”.