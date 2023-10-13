With just one quarter to go until the end of the year Dacia can smile in Italy: on our market, in fact, in the first nine months of the year the Romanian car manufacturer collected 60,686 registrations in the private car segment, for a growth of 26.5% compared to the same period last year (more than double than that of the segment as a whole). Positive feedback from all four models that the brand offers in our country: let’s see in detail.

Fantastic Four

Starting from Sandero, which in the first nine months of the year reported 34,139 deliveries, a figure that allowed it to confirm itself as the best-selling foreign car in Italy. The trend was also good Duster, which almost reached 21,000 registrations, thus climbing to the lowest step of the podium among the cars best sold to private customers overall and to the highest step among the most popular B-segment SUVs. 11,177 Italian customers chose instead JoggersWhile Spring it stopped at 1,146 registrations, placing it in fifth place in the private market.

LPG, what a success

Separate mention for the engine ECO-G 100, which allows Dacia to make itself known throughout the world as a brand that offers a winning solution to LPG. Remaining on the Italian market, in the first nine months of the year there were over 44,000 the Dacia LPG delivered, equal to a market share of 40.4%.

Tocci speaks

“Dacia has changed the rules of the game in the car marketadopting a different approach, promoting more responsible consumption and offering mobility in line with the times we are living in – commented Guido Tocci, Managing Director Dacia Italia – It is the brand that best interprets the current needs of Italian customers, made of essentiality and concreteness, of functionality and robustness, but also of high value: the company is in fact committed to always offering the best value for money, constantly redefining the concept of essential. The ingredients of Dacia’s success remain the same, but are now supported by a new visual identity that reflects its values: robustness, concreteness and modernity. Dacia’s leadership is not accidental, but is the result of a strategy based on a unique positioning and a successful commercial model.”