Dacia, assaults the C-SUV market, the most powerful in terms of sales volume in Spain, with the opening of orders for its new Bigster model, which will be the “cheapest” on the market and can be purchased in Spain starting in the month of March.

The Dacia Bigster is a mid-size SUV that stands out for its robust design, spacious roominess and excellent value for money. With a length of 4.57 meters, the Bigster offers ample interior space and a large trunk capacity.

It will be available in the Dacia Dealer Network starting in spring 2025 from €24,590. At a mechanical level, Dacia is committed to a varied offer. The range offers micro-hybrid, hybrid, gasoline and LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) versions.

The most important novelty is the premiere of the Hybrid 155 version, since it is the first model in the Renault-Dacia family to use it. It is, according to the brand, a self-charging hybrid with an ECO label that stands out for its low consumption and for presenting itself as one of the most interesting alternatives for more sustainable driving.









Bigster, in line with Dacia’s philosophy, offers a simple and complete range, satisfying the needs of all its customers. The vehicle is available in four trim levels: Essential, Expression and, at the highest level of the range, two finishes with differentiated and complementary contents at equivalent prices for the same engine: Extreme intended for lovers of outdoor activities with its panoramic sunroof, modular roof bars, easily washable TEP Microcloud upholstery, rubber floor mats and YouClip 3 in 1 as standard, plus Journey for customers who prioritize long-distance trips and style, with its electric tailgate, its exclusive ambience and the driver’s seat with electric adjustments as standard.

The new Indigo Blue body color appears exclusively on Bigster as well as the two-tone bodywork (black roof optional on Extreme and Journey). The Bigster has an imposing and muscular exterior design, with straight lines and plastic protections on the underbody that give it a robust and adventurous appearance.

Despite its focus on functionality, the Bigster incorporates technology such as a color touchscreen, smartphone connectivity and driver assistance systems.

The prices of the Dacia Bigster 2025 will range from 24,590 euros in its Essential version (140 ECO-G and TCe 140 versions) to its highest version, the Extreme, which will cost 29,790 euros. However, it will never exceed the 30,000 euro barrier, which will make it the “cheapest” model on the market in the C-SUV class compared to similar models from the competition.

It has been three months since Dacia presented the Bigster in society after several years in the development phase, after making the Dacia Sandero the best-selling car in Spain and Europe in all of 2024, surpassing the Tesla Model 3.

The new model it is launching now is an “improved version” of the Duster based on the brand’s characteristics: complete simplicity and meeting the needs of its customers. Bigster will be available in four trim levels: Essential and Expression in the lower ranges of the model and Journey and Extreme for lovers of more exclusive qualities.

Dacia hopes to have the same success with Bigster as it has had in recent years in Spain, offering a car that stands out for its “comfort” (4.57 meters long for maximum comfort) and its “practicality” (with up to 667 liters of minimum cargo in the trunk). It will have a 12-month or 30,000-kilometer warranty, renewable up to 7 years or 150,000 kilometers.