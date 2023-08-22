Repositioning on the market in sight for Dacha, which until now has always presented itself to its customers as the economically accessible brand that allows you to get around town with reduced fuel consumption. The concept of a low cost brand will be maintained, but it will be more off-road oriented, not to mention solely, thus going to rival brands of the caliber of Jeeps.

Positioning breakthrough

“In my opinion, there is no serious competitor for Jeep in Europe. Why couldn’t Dacia be? – commented to the microphones of Autocar Laurens van den Acker, head of design of the Renault Group – There is no bonded accessible brand today to the outdoors that takes you out of town, which, especially after the Covid pandemic, is becoming extremely relevant. Dacia is a very well positioned brand for people who love the outdoors. It gives you two reasons to buy the car, not just one”.

Chinese threat

An important turning point could therefore soon arrive in terms of range, even if the first signs from this point of view began to emerge two years ago, when Luca DeMeo has risen to head the French group and has expressed his desire for Dacia to have “a clear aspiration in addition to affordability”. Not such a simple transformation process: van den Acker himself described the Chinese brands in the conquest of Europe as a major obstacle for Dacia, which is nonetheless in the best possible location to compete.

The next models

Curiosity is now for next year when the new generation of will go into production dusters which should embody Dacia’s adventurous spirit: it will in fact be a more robust and lifestyle-focused version of the economic compact SUV that we all know. It will then be the turn of another SUV, larger and less low cost, and intended for the family segment: let’s talk about the Bigsters. “It will be bigger, but no longer premium – wanted to clarify the head of design of the Renault group speaking of this latest model – The reality is that if you start making bigger cars, you are up against other competitors. So we can’t just copy the Sandero recipe to segment C – it won’t work. Dacia will do what is right to be credible in the C-segment without losing its own competitive advantagewhich is the low price”.