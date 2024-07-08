Dacia’s SUV range is set to expand very soon. To be more precise, in 2027, the year in which the Romanian brand plans to introduce a new entry level crossover which on the one hand replaces the Sandero Stepway and on the other capitalizes on the success achieved in recent years by Duster. It seems that this new model, whose name remains unknown to this day, will compete in the heart of the B-SUV segment.

New Dacia SUV

According to Carscoops, Dacia’s decision to introduce this new model was dictated mainly by market reasons. Sandero Stepway has been a sales success for the Romanian automaker, accounting for two-thirds of all Sandero sales, but it remains a high-riding sedan that struggles to compete directly with true subcompact SUVs from other brands. That’s why Dacia expects its successor to adopt a more genuine SUV look, while maintaining its compact size.

First practical indiscretions

According to the latest rumors, the new entry-level SUV from Dacia will borrow design elements from the concept Manifest and from the rally Sandrideralthough it seems that the production model will swap the extreme proportions of the two off-roaders for a more conventional B-SUV setup enhanced by a series of robust details. It should also benefit from a higher body line, and also for this it promises to offer more interior space than the Sandero Stepway. In addition, it should retain a significant ground clearance and a protective plastic cladding around the body.

Platform and engines

In terms of platform, Dacia’s new entry-level SUV will likely use the Nissan architecture CMF-B of the Renault Group which is already the basis of Sandero, Sandero Stepway, Logan, Jogger and Duster: it is the same modular platform that will be used by the Bigster SUV in 2025 but also by the next crossover wagon and the new fastback sedan expected in 2026. Chapter Engines: the new SUV will be available in ICE, LPG, mild-hybrid and full hybrid solutions. And the electric? At the moment it remains a possibility.