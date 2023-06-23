Dacia Maraini praises Alberto Moravia protected from fascism

In the recent traces of the themes of maturity, that of the writer Alberto Moravia has emerged, among others and specifically the analysis of his debut novel, “The Indifferent” published in 1929. Dacia Maraini, who was Moravia’s companion but not wife as opposed to Elsa Morante and Carmen Llera, took the opportunity to leap out again, with an interview given to “Il Fatto Quotidiano”. The elderly writer is still very active in the Italian intellectual panorama thanks to her almost continuous utterances in all fields. The latest on the disappearance of Silvio Berlusconitriggered further controversy, so much so that it had to take a quick step back. We talked about it here



The occasion of the interview with “Il Fatto” was naturally seized to make another panegyric by Alberto Moravia. One question was particularly illuminating: “Did Moravia also influence his literary production? “Coming from a writer’s family, my biggest inspiration was my father. My grandmother wrote novels, I myself started at the age of 13 in the school newspaper and at 17 I already threw away my first book published after the age of 20. Alberto’s influences on me are profound but another level, he was an example compared to society, on having clear ideas, criticizing power and always being on the side of the losers and those who suffer injustice. His intellectual honesty marked me ”.

