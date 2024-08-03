Dacia’s offer continues to convince on the Italian market. The July data prove it: third place on the Italian overall podium with nearly 10,000 vehicles delivered and a 7% market share for the Romanian car manufacturer in our country, numbers that have allowed the brand to grow by almost 15% in the first seven months of 2024, with 63,350 cars delivered and a market share of 5.6%.

LPG is selling like hotcakes

As always, one of the main strengths of the Dacia range is represented from the LPG turbo supplywhich continues to be the favourite among private customers of the Romanian brand, representing 74.5% of the units delivered since the beginning of the year, almost 3 out of 4 to be clear. As for the individual models, significant success was achieved by Sanderwhich is still the most popular car overall among Italian private customers thanks to a growth of 34% compared to the first seven months of last year.

Dacia sales: from Duster to Spring

But Dacia is not just Sandero. Dusterfor example, while waiting for the commercial debut of its new generation in Italy which will take place in September, represents approximately 30% of Dacia deliveries in our country, occupying second place in the B-SUV segment to private individuals. Springon the other hand, from January to today has firmly occupied second place in the 100% electric A segment for private individuals, Jogger finally it takes home the first place in segment C (private channel, excluding SUVs).