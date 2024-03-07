Dacia sul 2024 has started off on the right foot Italian market. Also in February the sales of the Romanian car manufacturer in our country increased: in fact, if we look at the first two months of the year as a whole, the growth was 17.6%, thanks to almost 20,000 cars delivered. The private channel confirms itself as the most successful one for Dacia in Italy: in this case sales grew by 15% in February and 20% since the beginning of the year, with a market share of more than 10.5%.

LPG flies

LPG continues to enjoy great success: this diet has characterized about 75% of Dacia registrations sold to private individuals in Italy from the beginning of the year to the end of February, a strong increase compared to last year, which closed at 72% share. As for other fuels, petrol remains stable while diesel loses positions and stops at just over 6% of total share. Deliveries of electrified cars are also increasing, albeit gradually.

Sandero leader

A look at the individual models. The B-segment compact car Sandero continues to be the best-selling foreign car in Italy, while Duster stands out in the ranking of the B-SUVs most appreciated by private customers. About Joggers And Springthe former maintains a leadership position in the C segment (but not counting SUVs) for private customers, while the latter occupies second place in the 100% electric A segment, awaiting the new generation which will be launched in the summer.