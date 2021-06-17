Dacia changes face e logo, with the presentation of his Strategic Plan. The renewal of Dacia includes a renewed logo and a new emblem. Both elements have been revisited by the internal design team, with the will to express the essentiality of the brand.

The new identity debuts in June 2021, on the Dacia official website, advertising, brochures, etc. As for vehicles, the new logo and emblem will arrive in the second half of 2022.

New Dacia logo, as it is, features

The logo, which is the element in the center of the new visual identity, inspires strength and stability from the first glance. The letter design is deliberately minimalist. The D is an inverted C, as if to visually express the spirit sober and ingenious of the Marca. The geometric imprint of the logo gives a movement of mechanical inspiration to the concatenation of the letters.

New Dacia logo, where the D is an inverted C

The emblem represents the meeting of D and C, like 2 components that connect and assemble to form the link of a chain. The emblem will allow you to easily recognize the brand, even from a distance.

The logo and emblem together want to remember the solidity of Dacia vehicles. The whole graphic world is deliberately minimalist, as a reminder that Dacia is a brand that focuses on the essential.

New symbol, emblem of Dacia, which represents the meeting of D and C

Furthermore, the various elements aim to create new enriched digital content. The role of the arrow generated by the D of the logo is to induce us to look at the essentials and instill movement in a brand that is definitely geared towards the future.

New Dacia colors

The new colors of Dacia fade into green khaki and they want to remember the proximity of nature, an important reference point, for example for the iconic Duster.

Dacia Bigster Concept anticipates the brand's new visual identity

The range is completed by secondary shades: shades more than land (Dark Khaki, Terracotta, Sand), two other secondary colors (an orange and a bright green).

