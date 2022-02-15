Dacia changes face e logowith the presentation of his Strategic Plan. The renewal of Dacia includes a renewed logo and a new emblem. Both elements have been revisited by the internal design team, with the will to express the essentiality of the brand.

The new identity debuted in June 2021, on the Dacia official website, advertising, brochures, etc. On vehicles it will be present on the grille of Duster, Sandero, Spring And new Jogger.

New Dacia logo, as it is, features

The logo, which is the element in the center of the new visual identity, inspires strength and stability from the first glance. The letter design is deliberately minimalist. The D is an inverted C, as if to visually express the spirit sober and ingenious of the Marca. The geometric imprint of the logo gives a movement of mechanical inspiration to the concatenation of the letters.

New Dacia logo, where the D is an inverted C

The emblem represents the meeting of D and C, like 2 components that connect and assemble to form the link of a chain. The emblem will allow you to easily recognize the Brand, even from a distance.

The logo and emblem together want to remember the solidity of Dacia vehicles. The whole graphic world is deliberately minimalist, as a reminder that Dacia is a brand that focuses on the essential.

New symbol, emblem of Dacia, which represents the meeting of D and C

Furthermore, the various elements aim to create new enriched digital content. The role of the arrow generated by the D of the logo is to induce us to look at the essentials and instill movement in a brand that is definitely geared towards the future.

Dacia dealership, new identity

The new identity of Dacia dealerships starts from the outside, from a large totem pole which signals the entrance of the concessionaire. It has the wooden base and the metal top khaki coloron which the brand’s new emblem stands out in white.

Entrance totem for the new Dacia dealerships

A second totem, positioned next to the entrance door, provides practical information. A thick khaki-colored line highlights the outlines of the facade of the main building, the one where the showroom where the Dacia vehicles are exhibited is located. In the upper part of the facade, above the shop window, stands the brand logo in bright letterswith black details.

The new graphics of the Dacia dealerships

The logo, khaki by day, lights up becoming white at night. Finally, flags enrich the signage with the Dacia emblem and new touches of color, including Terracotta and Sand.

New Dacia colors

The new colors of Dacia fade into green khaki and they want to remember the proximity of nature, an important reference point, for example, for the iconic Duster.

Dacia Bigster Concept anticipates the brand’s new visual identity

The range is completed by secondary shades: shades more than Earth (Dark Khaki, Terracotta, Sand), two other secondary colors (an orange and a bright green).

Video test Dacia Spring electric, the cheapest electric car

They might interest you (indeed I recommend them)

👉 Dacia Spring electric, road test test

👉 All the news, car tests on DACIA

👉 Dacia car videos try

👉 DACIA price list 👉 Ads used DACIA

💥 I notify: to stay updated and receive latest news on your mail subscribe to the automatic Newsauto newsletter HERE.

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK