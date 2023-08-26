Dacia marries the concept of essentiality and is at the heart of every choice it makes.

The elimination of the superfluous proves to be a fundamental choice at the base of the Brand value chain. This philosophy combines well with the need to devise more and more innovative solutions which, in their simplicity, can bring an advantage to the customer’s everyday life.

With the launch of the Extreme trim, which enhances the brand’s “robust and outdoor” philosophy, Dacia relaunches from the point of view of design but not only. With this trim level, Dacia is addressing all those who attach great value to the outdoors when choosing a car and responds to the needs of customers loyal to the brand, who often consider the outdoors as a lifestyle.

Among the features presented at the launch of the new range, the pack sleep they InNature accessories they represent real solutions designed to enrich the on-board experience for customers, in 100% Dacia style. No frivolity or ephemeral optionals, but on the contrary something that can enhance the place you go to and turn a trip out of town into an adventure.

PACK SLEEP: ESSENTIAL, PRACTICAL AND FUNCTIONAL

The Pack Sleep is the accessory of the Dacia InNature range that allows you to set up Jogger, both in the 5 and 7 seater version, as if it were a camper.

Thanks to an ingenious work of hinges, the wooden structure, suitable for the dimensions of the Jogger trunk, opens in less than 2 minutes to form a large double bed complete with mattress. The latter occupies the entire rear part of the car, from the backrest of the front seats to the tailgate, passing over the folded second row bench (on the 7-seater Jogger the third row must also be folded). The resulting sleeping space is particularly generous: 190cm in length and up to 130cm wide, with a height gap of at least 60cm.

When the Pack Sleep structure is closed in Jogger’s trunk, a cargo volume of 220 litres. The engineering of the wooden box allows access to the luggage area at any time, both when the pack is closed and when it is open. The structure remains completely hidden when the luggage cover is closed. Furthermore, the storage area of ​​the Pack Sleep structure can be folded back forming a shelf which allows, for example, to have a meal comfortably sheltered thanks to the open tailgate of the Jogger.

The structure of the Pack Sleep weighs only 50kg and can be easily removed from the car. It can be mounted on all Joggers and enriched with accessories that improve the comfort of use.

In addition, in fact, it can be connected an awning at the tailgate, to create a large living space in the rear of the vehicle that can accommodate up to 3 people. The tent measures 560cm in length, 220cm in width and a height of 170cm. In waterproof fabric and easy to carry inside the special bag, this accessory allows you to transform the car into a real base camp for excursions or overnight stays in nature.

To ensure privacy and to ensure the total absence of light during the night, Dacia has also thought of a set of blackout curtains, easy to apply to the vehicle’s windows in just a few seconds.

The sleep pack, available on all Jogger versions and trim levels, it costs 1,500 euros, if ordered together with a new Jogger, or 1,990 euros as an accessory to be adapted to an already purchased vehicle.

