Robustness, essentiality and a renewed Outdoor spirit. The transformation of Dacia also passes through a new concept of free time spent traveling with the brand’s models, thanks above all to an offer of simple but ready-to-eat products. And the Sleep Pack that is offered on the Jogger is positioned in this vein, a system that transforms the versatile family car of the Renault brand into a veritable bedroom on wheels, occupying the space in the boot with a module that can be mounted and disassemble easily.

How the Pack Sleep works on Dacia Jogger

The Sleep Pack includes a wooden structure designed to fit in the trunk of the Dacia Jogger: in 2 minutes it is possible to assemble the bed structure which has the dimensions of a double bed, with a foldable mattress. The dimensions thus created range from the backrest of the seats in the first row to the tailgate, passing over the folded central bench. The sleeping space thus measures 190 cm in length and up to 130 cm in width, with a headroom of at least 60 cm.

There is also a compartment for backpacks

Under the bed structure there is a compartment for storing bags or backpacks, with a capacity of 220 litres. This space can also be folded backwards, thus creating a comfortable support surface for eating away from the elements using the Jogger’s boot lid. The structure of the Pack Sleep it weighs only 50 kg, so if necessary it can be easily removed from the car and can also be applied to the 7-seater versions of the Dacia Jogger, obviously removing the third row seats.

How much is the Dacia Sleep Pack

Further accessories are available which optimize the comfort of use: blackout blinds for all the car windows and an external awning to be connected to the rear of the Jogger for more spacious accommodation. Dacia’s Sleep Pack can be purchased through the brand in the finalization phase of the Jogger purchase at a price of around 1,500 euros or ordered in after-sales at a cost of 1,991 euros. As for the other accessories, the curtains are priced at 220 euros while the tent is 433 euros.