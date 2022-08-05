Dacia Jogger LPG ECO-G on the road



We tried the new multispace Dacia Jogger which replaces the previous Lodgy, improving design and interiors, with all engines Euro6 D Full approved. A road test for this new first contact test with the new Jogger with Petrol / LPG engine.

Unfortunately, the 115 HP 1.5 diesel engine is not available on this new model, while the 1.0 turbo petrol or LPG engine remains. Jogger is available in a 5 or 7 seat configuration for a total of 14 configurations. A version also arrives in 2023 hybrid.

This new multispace is based on the CMF-B (low spec) platform the same as Sandero. From this it takes up part of the front, the LED lights with the new Y-Shape light signature as well as the grille and the captivating wheels, as well as part of the interior with the Media Nav multimedia system with 8-inch screen.

New Dacia Jogger LPG version 7 seats

Dacia Jogger engine characteristics

The technical characteristics of the new engine are interesting Dacia Jogger, it is a 1.0 three-cylinder turbo that in the petrol version delivers 110 hp or is also available with a 100 hp LPG bifuel, both configurations are offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The torque, on the other hand, is 200 Nm at 2900 rpm on petrol, while on gas it drops to 170 Nm but at 2000 rpm.

Rear view of the new Dacia Jogger on the road

The dimensions of the new Dacia Jogger they are equal to 4.54 meters in length, 1.78 m in width and 1.63 in height. The wheelbase is 2.89 meters while the ground clearance is 20 cm. The boot varies according to the versions with a minimum volume of 212-699 liters on the 7-seater version and 829 liters on the 5-seater, expandable to 2085 and 2094 liters respectively by folding down the rear seats. The two additional seats weigh 10 kg each and are also removable.

Depending on the version, the Dacia Jogger is equipped with modular roof bars which are transformed with a few turns of the key and act as luggage rack integrated capable of supporting loads up to 80 kg (bicycles, skis, roof boxes, etc.).

New Dacia Jogger side view on the road

Dacia Jogger how it’s made

Let’s get to know the new one Dacia Jogger with a design that takes its cues from the new Sandero, in particular the Stepway, such as the front headlights and the grille and laterally up to the first door. From these starts a 4 cm rise in the roof that continues to the rear, where we find nediti vertical headlights that maximize the width of the boot lid opening. The range of the new MPV is articulated on four productions (Essential, Expression, Extreme and Extreme Up).

New rear light Dacia Jogger Extreme

How the Dacia Jogger, the economic multispace, goes on the road

We put the try Dacia Jogger in the surroundings of Pavia, starting from Milan and moving to the Lombardy countryside where we appreciated the comfort and silence of this vehicle. It doesn’t feel like driving a car over 4.5m long and it also proved to be quite agile.

Dacia Jogger LPG ECO-G side view on the road

Test Dacia Jogger, 100 hp turbo petrol engine, how are you doing, road tests

How’s it going on the road? The 100 hp 1.0 turbo LPG engine is more than adequate when traveling without luggage, with a full-bodied linear delivery already at 2,000 rpm, thanks to the discreet torque of 170 Nm, while the exchange 6-speed manual is sometimes spongy in the fastest passages, especially 2nd-3rd and 5th-6th gear. The thrust of the engine drops to just under 5,000 rpm, so it must be driven practically like a diesel. Quite quiet car but the engine makes itself felt in the passenger compartment after 3,000 rpm, the same speed we have in sixth at 130 km / h. Present the only “Eco mode” which limits performance a little and makes the throttle response milder.

New Dacia Jogger petrol and LPG on the road

Dacia Jogger, steering and trim as they go

The Dacia Jogger steering it is a bit vague at low speeds, lighter up to 70 km / h, then after this threshold it becomes heavier to give better feedback when driving. L’trim is soft but not yielding, it is also appreciated on bumps and dirt roads, where it digestes roughness well. Do not excessive roll and pitch, stability remains excellent also thanks to the step of almost 3 meters. The test car is equipped with Continental EcoContact tires6 205/60 R16.

New cockpit steering wheel Dacia Jogger

How do you feel on board the Dacia Jogger

On board the interiors are similar to those of the Sandero, with a prevalence of rigid but well-assembled plastics. The instrumentation is a mixed analog / digital with a small central 3.5-inch display, while in the center there is the 8.0 ″ touch screen of the Media Nav system with the adjustable mobile phone holder next to it. Below this we find a USB type A socket, while the other at the bottom in front of the gear lever. Uncomfortable to reach the engine on / off button. Good the driving position, even with the depth adjustment of the steering wheel and flying the possibility of heating the front seats, depending on the trim level. However, people taller than one meter and ninety will have to make some sacrifices to drive, better to stay behind.

New cockpit Dacia Jogger 7 seats

Really excellentrear habitability also on the third row. Particularly noteworthy is the space for the head and legs. There is a central tunnel raised by about 5 centimeters which takes away space for those who sit in the center. The position of the belt is also inconvenient for this passenger who has to fish it on the roof at the height of the third row.

Dashboard dashboard new Dacia Jogger

There are several storage compartments, up to 24 liters available, and depending on the set-up we find retractable tables behind the front seats. Too bad for the drawer in front of the passenger which, if not accompanied, slams when it opens. Missing the induction charging for mobileas the wireless connectivity with Android and Apple smartphones. Available there rear view camera but it doesn’t have HD resolution. To review the navigator, he often arrives late in communicating the turns and is not very up to date.

Infotainment Apple CarPlay new cockpit Dacia Jogger

Dacia Jogger performance and consumption

Coupons i consumption on the Dacia Jogger with this 1000 cc turbo petrol / LPG engine in 5-seater configuration, in the test we found a average consumption of LPG in the mixture of 10 and 7.2 l / 100 kmwhile the declared in the combined is equal to 7.7 l / 100 km. Thanks to the two tanks (50 liters of petrol and 40 liters of LPG) the autonomy rises to about 1000 km. The declared maximum speed is 175 km / h while the 0-100 km / h sprint is covered in 12.3 seconds.

New Dacia Jogger

PRICES and technical CHARACTERISTICS Dacia Jogger 2022

Dacia Jogger 1.0 GPL 100 CV technical sheet

Dimensions and weight

Length: 454 cm

454 Length: 178 cm

178 Height: 163 cm

163 Step: 289 cm

289 Trunk: 699-2085 L

699-2085 L Reservoir: 50 L + 40 L

50 L + 40 L Weight: 1223 kg

Motor

Diet: petrol / LPG

petrol / LPG Traction: front

front Exchange: manual

manual Displacement: 1.0 L / 999 cm 3

1.0 L / 999 cm Power: 100 hp / 74 kW

100 hp / 74 kW Maximum torque: 170 Nm at 2000 rpm

Engine and Performance

Full speed: 175 km / h

175 km / h Acceleration: 12.3 s (0-100 km / h)

12.3 s (0-100 km / h) Environmental class: Euro 6D full

Euro 6D full Co2 emissions: 119 g / km

119 g / km Autonomy: 1000 km (calculated with 50 liters of petrol and 40 liters of LPG)

1000 km (calculated with 50 liters of petrol and 40 liters of LPG) Combined consumption: 7.7 L / 100 km (WLTP)

PHOTO Dacia Jogger

VIDEO Test, test and test DACIA Jogger

Video test Dacia Jogger LPG 7 seats

– Trunk capacity

– Wireless smartphone connections

– Compound set-up

– Good and modular braking

– Interesting consumption

– Autonomy version LPG – Central seat belt in an awkward position

– Lots of hard plastic

– Armrest does not slide

– Essential ADAS

– Navigator to be reviewed

– No smartphone wireless charging

