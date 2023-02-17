Dacia expands its electrified offer with the introduction of Hybrid 140 joggers, protagonist of our test drive, the first hybrid of the Romanian brand that makes the most of the synergies of the Renault group by adding to the line-up of the family car launched in 2021 also this engine that we have also known on other models of the Losanga. We are at the gates of Lisbon to try it as an international preview, let’s discover all the features of the new Dacia Jogger Hybrid together.

From a stylistic point of view, nothing changes compared to the petrol and LPG versions, with the external design enriched by the specific Hybrid badges present on the bodywork to distinguish the electrified version from the rest of the family. The Dacia station wagon measures 4.547 meters in length with a wheelbase of 2.897 meters and was born on the Alliance’s CMF-B platform, thus making it possible to make the most modern technological applications available, including the hybrid we are testing today. The large grille and well-defined fenders in typical Dacia style give a robust car while the flush wheels and the rear spoiler add a touch of dynamism. On the sides of the grille are the light clusters with the new Y Shape signature equipped with LED technology for both daytime running lights and main beams, a choice with a dual objective: to improve visibility and reduce emissions.

The side view shows a step between the front row and the central one, with a difference in height of 40 mm in favor of the latter. Thanks to this expedient it was possible to increase the space available to the rear passengers and once again improve visibility. On the roof then we find modular bars, available starting from the Confort trim level, which in a transverse position when transformed into a roof rack can support up to 80 kg lost. The rear then has a vertical setting, starting from the headlights. The large tailgate and the low loading sill help to make the most of all the space available when you want to use the trunk.

Heart of this electrified version of Jogger it is therefore the hybrid technology which is based on the combination of a 1.6 petrol engine with two electric motors, one of 36 kW and another unit which acts as a high voltage generator of the HSG type. All combined with a 1.2 kWh battery and multi-mode transmission with clutchless dog clutch. This technology thus ensures an electric traction phase when starting, maximizing efficiency and helping to offer adequate performance. The architecture of this hybrid system then ensures that the engines automatically adapt to the driving situation, thus providing the most suitable support for the needs and at the same time containing emissions. During our test, which took place on a mixed route of about 120 km between motorway and extra-urban roads, in this sense we found an average consumption of between 4.4 and 4.5 litres/100 km.

Jogger Hybrid is then equipped with B Mode, the Brake Mode which maximizes energy recovery when releasing the accelerator pedal and when braking for a declared fuel saving of 40% according to data provided by the Romanian car manufacturer. Furthermore, thanks to this hybrid technology, 80% of the time while driving in town it is possible to go electric, another valid ally for containing consumption. In this sense, the declared range in the mixed cycle with a single tank of petrol is around 800 km. Furthermore, the presence of the components of the electrified system do not compromise the space on board and in particular the load capacity which remains 708 liters on the 5-seater version given that the 230 V battery has been placed under the of the spare wheel. A choice similar to that made on the ECO-G variants with the LPG tank.

Also in this hybrid configuration, Dacia Jogger maintains that versatility that we have come to know since the debut of this model. The habitability for passengers is always among the best in the category, with the second row not being constricted and having enough room for both head and legs. Similarly, even the 7-seater versions do not sacrifice those who go to sit in the third row, easily accessible thanks to the central row seat folding system. There is also a height difference between the rows (+ 55 mm difference between the first and second row and + 25 mm between the second and third) which allows to increase the comfort of the occupants. The driver then has the Media Display package at his disposal, with the 8″ infotainment system screen with smartphone replication both via cable and wireless, while behind the steering wheel we find the 7″ cluster which instead allows you to view all the gear information and the flow of energy.

Dacia Jogger Hybrid will arrive in Italy starting from June 2023, with orders that however have already been opened since January 10th. Two trim levels will be available in our country, Expression and Extreme, with the latter trim also including automatic climate control, rear view camera for parking, 16” black alloy wheels and the Key Less Entry system. The Jogger Hybrid price list it starts at 25,200 euros for the Expression in the 7-seater version and goes up to 26,050 euros for the top of the range with the same configuration.