With Jogger, Dacia he may have caught a large wild card. FormulaPassion.it he tried it trying to frame, regardless of the enormous autonomy guaranteed by the LPG-Petrol bifuel (whose convenience is confirmed), the characteristics that make it different from the majority of the cars on the list. Especially considering that the most equipped version, the Extreme UP, costs money 18,600 euros turnkey. It must be said that there are many particularities that can be considered decidedly positive, but two of them can be emphasized above all: habitability and comfort. In other words, two elements that bring good driving pleasure (we are not talking about absolute performance, of course) and the desire to socialize during a trip.

Although overall small in size (4.5 meters) the seven seats there are actually seven. Of course, a Danilo Gallinari-style basketball player would struggle to be comfortable in such a car, but if you think of people of average height, the third row of seats offers a good chance of comfort. To realize’ this row takes a few simple stepswhich can also be seen by scrolling through the images of the gallery below.

First of all, you need to remove the cover bar of the trunk, from which the covering sheet unravels. After wrapping it, you have to push the bar from left to right to unlock it. To reassemble it, the procedure is similar and equally simple. Once the main obstacle has been removed, the seats in the third row must be opened; to do this, just act on the toggle which appears in the direction of the tailgate, in the lower part behind the seats themselves. Once you have heard the various locking ‘clicks’ after opening, it remains only to understand how to get on. On the Jogger obviously there is no further door to make the additional row accessible, but a folding system of the second row of seats just as usable. Thanks to a cloth ring beside the second row of seats, the backrest can be folded down; and if that is not enough to let guests in, the seat can be folded further, making it ‘hide’ behind the driver / passenger seat. Once you have found a place for the rear occupants, just put row number two back in place to make room for three more people, et voilà: a party has formed.

The seven-seater version, however, is the ideal one for going on a long holiday by the sea or in the mountains? Or to bring the tools you need to play at a concert? Absolutely not: for these needs, the five-seater Jogger is sufficient. This is because, clearly, the third row of seats ‘eats’ an important slice of the trunk. The seven-seater is incredibly useful for those families with children who want to take a day trip all together: for two or three handbags and backpacks there is enough space, and the atmosphere immediately becomes that of a van. Better yet, the Jogger with this configurationand is perfect for groups of friends who want to go on an adventure on the weekend, without carrying bulky trolleys. This is why it can be defined as a traveling social network.

Dacia Jogger is also a car for children: there are all the comforts to put them at ease, and with the gem of small table air travel style that can be opened behind the front seats immediately gains their confidence. Behind, in the third row, Dacia instead placed folding windows, as on the Renault Twingo. Drivers, on the other hand, can drive safely and save money thanks to a rather fluid gearbox and the absolute little need to push on the accelerator. The gears are short enough, and when it is necessary to pass the 1000 kilometer milestone without filling up the tank, the goal is easily achievable.

In detail, the version we tested is an Extreme TCE 100CV GPL 7 seats, color moon gray. A color that, moreover, has aroused positive impressions, given its ability to ‘play’ with reflections. As for the ADAS, this set-up features cruise control, speed limiter and emergency braking, in addition to the now classic stability controls.