The new arrow in the arch of the value for money strategy is getting ready to hit the road: it’s about Dacia Jogger, protagonist of our test drive today, a versatile family car with an SUV look that boasts the habitability of a multispace and the length of a station wagon that will arrive in Italian dealerships from March. The new model of the Groupe Renault brand fuses all these elements in just over 4.5 meters, making them converge in a car with a simple but robust design with several elements that recall the latest stylistic features of the Dacia brand and prepare the ground for the introduction. on the range of the new brand identity. TOWe had the opportunity to preview the new Dacia Jogger during a test drive on the French Riviera, near Nice. Let’s discover together the versatile family with an outdoor spirit.

Let’s start from external look. As anticipated, the new Jogger measures 4,547 meters with a wheelbase of 2,897 meters and was born on the CMF-B platform of the Alliance, thus allowing the most modern technological applications to be made available. Its dimensions make it perfect for everyday use without giving up different needs thanks to an excellent habitability even in a 7-seater configuration. The large grille and well-marked fenders in typical Dacia style give back a sturdy car while the flush wheels and rear spoiler add a touch of dynamism. On the sides of the grille are the light groups with the new Y Shape signature equipped with LED technology for both daytime running lights and high beams, a choice with a dual objective: to improve visibility and reduce emissions. The side view shows a step between the front row and the central one, with a difference in height of 40 mm in favor of the latter. Thanks to this expedient it was possible to increase the space available for rear passengers and once again improve visibility. There is also a height difference between the rows (+ 55 mm difference between the first and second row and + 25 mm between the second and third) which increases the comfort of the occupants.

On the roof then we find the modular bars, available starting from the Confort version, which in a transverse position when transformed into a roof rack can support up to 80 kg lost. The rear then has a vertical setting, starting with the headlights. The large tailgate and the low load threshold then help to use to the best of all the space available when you want to use the trunk. In the 5-seat configuration the capacity is 708 liters while in the 7-seater one it is 160 liters if the third row is folded up while with all the seats reclined it is possible to reach 1,819 liters of maximum capacity. The length and height of the loading platform allow you to easily load a children’s bicycle or a stroller without the need to disassemble it. With 23 liters of storage compartments in the cabin, the maximum capacity of the Dacia Jogger rises to 2,094 liters. The bars, together with the front and rear skis and above all the protections help to accentuate the SUV look.

The simple design also returns inside the passenger compartment, where there is ample space available to passengers. A fabric insert ideally divides the dashboard into two horizontally developed levels, in the upper part we find the display of the infotainment system and the dashboard while further down there are the controls for the driver assistance systems and to control the air conditioning of the vehicle. . The multimedia system always offers three options: the Media Control with radio and Bluetooth and USB connection and a convenient docking station for the smartphone that, via the app, allows you to use some driving functions, the Media Display with 8 “touch screen and cable connectivity. for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and finally the Media Nav with integrated navigation system and smartphone replication Wi-Fi. Behind the wheel instead we find a 3.5 ”TFT display. The ADAS package includes, from the first outfitting, various safety and driver assistance systems including theHill Start Assist, emergency braking, speed limiter to which Cruise Control can be added, parking sensors with rear view camera, blind angle sensor.

There range of engines again Dacia Jogger is simple and includes the TCe petrol with 110 hp and 200 Nm of maximum torque and the 100 HP bifuel petrol / LPG and 170 Nm, both combined with the 6-speed manual gearbox. The LPG version continues in the wake of the success achieved by Dacia models with this power supply, placing itself where Sandero and Duster have been able to achieve authentic market leadership. This engine guarantees a combined range of more than 1,000 km thanks to the presence of 40-liter LPG and a 50-liter petrol one. Then in 2023 the range of engines will be expanded with the arrival of the hybrid, a HEV powertrain that will combine a 1.6 l petrol engine, two electric motors, a starter and the classic e-motor.

We now come to the driving impressions. Thanks to a generous wheelbase and a rear well planted on the asphalt, Dacia Jogger offers good stability and road holding, with the presence of the electric power steering with variable assistance that facilitates maneuvers. The steering wheel is quite direct and its structure with the keypad backlit improves ergonomics. The soundproofing of the passenger compartment is also good, with a good job done to minimize the creaks and vibrations of the engine. During our test we had the opportunity to get behind the wheel of both the 7-seater version with the TCe petrol engine and the 5-seater LPG and in both cases we found that the not too high power goes equally well with the lightness. of the car, giving back discreet sensations even when overtaking and when it is necessary to press the foot more firmly on the accelerator. Overall, therefore, it is a family that offers everything you need, without frills but with that concreteness that meets the demands of customers. We conclude with prices: the Dacia Jogger range will be available in dealerships from March in the Essential, Comfort and limited edition Extreme versions with a price list starting from 14,650 euros for the 5-seater equipped with the ECO-G and from 14,950 euros for the 110 TCe CV. To these will also be added the Extreme UP offer, a full optional with faster and more certain delivery times. In the latter case, prices start at € 17,850.