Versatility and pragmatism are two of the adjectives that are increasingly used alongside the Dacia brand and its models. It has been like this since its debut also for Jogger, the new car that unites the world of wagons with that of crossovers and multispaces. And if three souls can be many but not enough, why not add a fourth, the caravan one. Quickly done, Dacia Jogger Camper it is much more than a suggestion and this was confirmed by the vice-president of the Romanian brand who in a recent interview stated that a leisure version of the latest model to enter the range could debut soon.

“We are working on it and it should arrive soon enough” – confessed Lionel Jailletvice president of Dacia and product manager – and this choice clearly meets our philosophy: try to extend the level of outdoor activity that our customers can do with our cars and the Jogger has exactly the right spirit for what we call ‘social outside’. The future variations of this model will allow our customers’ families to experience life in the open air to the fullest. ” From Jaillet’s words, however, it is clear that a decision has not yet been made about the more ‘holiday’ nature of the new Dacia model: it is possible that you opt for an ad hoc accessory package, a sort of special version or you go in the direction of a separate car.

“We have not yet made a decision as to whether the Jogger will become Camper via accessories, or whether it will be a model in its own right. We are thinking about it ”. Instead, at least for now, the van version is excludedwith commercial vehicle regulations that forced the brand to change course: “The N1 homologation is getting more and more complicated in terms of opening sizing, car dimensions and lengths, volumes, payloads and so on. We are not N1 compliant on this car ”.