Dacia has reached the milestone of 10 million cars produced. From the assembly line of the factory in Mioveni (Romania) the 10 millionth vehicle of the history of the brand and it comes to Duster Extreme Gray Road.

On April 20, 2022, Dacia produced the 10 millionth vehicle. In just 7 years, the Renault Group brand has doubled its production. In the 2014 had reached the goal of the 5 million of vehicles produced and in 2022 it reaches 10 million.

Dacia has begun assembling its very first vehicle, the Dacia 1100, in August 1968. The following year, the iconic Dacia 1300 model gave rise to a whole family of derivatives (sedan, station wagon, sports coupe, commercial vehicle). Produced for well 35 yearshas strongly influenced the Romanian automotive landscape.

In addition to Romania there are also Dacia car factories in Morocco, Algeria And China. The resumption of the Marca by the Renault group in 1999 it opened a new chapter in the history of Dacia. With the launch of Logan in 2004, Dacia became an international auto manufacturer. From 2005Dacia has opened a production line outside Romania, at the plant Somaca of Casablancain Morocco.

The diversification of the model range (Sandero, Duster above all) and their immediate success made it necessary to significantly expand production capacities.

In 2012 it inaugurated a new factory in the port city of Tangier, in Morocco, in 2012, in 2016 it opened a production line a Not nowintended to respond exclusively to the needs of the Algerian market.

The Sandero is among the best-selling cars with LPG fueling

In 2020 with the arrival of the Spring Dacia began producing its first electric car at the plant of Shiyan, in China. Dacia vehicles are now sold in 44 countries, mainly in Europe and the Mediterranean basin.

