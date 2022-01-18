2021 for Dacia closes positively. The Romanian carmaker has registered a growth of 3% globally, thanks to a total of 537,095 registrations: both the pandemic and the crisis caused by the shortage of microchips and semiconductors have had a strong impact on the business of the brand, which, however, has managed to come out with its head held high. Especially in Europe: thanks to a record market share of 6.2%, for the first time in its history Dacia has managed to rise on the European podium of sales to private customers.

They have thought about driving the sales of the Romanian brand all over the world the new generations of Sandero, which accounted for over 226,000 units sold across the entire Sandero range, and Duster, with over 186,000 units sold: the first is reconfirmed as the best-selling model to private customers in Europe as every year since 2017, while the second is the best-selling SUV to private customers in Europe since 2018. Positive responses also come from the new Spring: marketed in spring, with 27,876 units sold, the small electric car of the Romanian brand is already the protagonist of the 100% electric vehicle market. The numbers prove that the Spring: nine months after the reveal, in fact, orders have already registered over 46,000 units. A growth that Dacia aims to reaffirm also in 2022, thanks also to the expansion of the product offer and the commercial launch in the first quarter of the new Jogger, the family that offers up to seven seats.

“Dacia is today a real one growth engine for the Renault Group. 60% of those who buy Dacia come from outside the Renault Group while 75% of Dacia owners, having to change their car, remain in the Group – commented Denis Le Vot, General Manager of the Dacia and Lada Brands – This success is due, above all, to the higher versions of the range of all the models which have received the unanimous approval of customers. The increase in volumes and market shares confirms that Dacia is conquering an ever wider audience. In 2022, Dacia opens a new chapter in its history. The development of our strategic plan continues, materializing, in particular, with the commercial launch of Jogger and the conclusion of the project for the new brand identity “.