The car designer responsible for the lines of the Aston Martin DBX has changed the rifle’s shoulders. Miles Nürnberger is leaving the British prestige constructor for a Romanian budget brand, because the British designer is going to work at Dacia. He takes the place of Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos, the former Seat designer who switched to Alfa Romeo after a short stopover at Renault. Miles Nürnberger reports to Renault design director Laurens van den Acker.

Miles Nürnberger worked for Aston Martin for 13 years, a period when the English sports car maker was trying to reinvent itself. The Lagonda project eventually fizzled out, but the successful launch of DBX did give Aston Martin the financial breathing room they needed. Nürnberger also collaborated on the Aston Martin Valkyrie, the hypercar developed in collaboration with Red Bull. A completely different type of car than say the Dacia Bigster, quoi.