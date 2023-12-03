On the occasion of the fifth appointment with the Dacia Talks we didn’t just talk about design, style, interiors, materials and guarantees. In fact, a small focus was also dedicated to the Romanian company’s strategy relating to its range, and therefore to market. Starting from a focal point: “essential” what does it mean for Dacia? Is it a concept well identified in space and time? Guido Tocci, Managing Director of Dacia Italia, answered this and many other questions.

Essential concept

“Essential it is not a static concept but a dynamic onewhich is why it is constantly studied: what is essential today we don’t know if it will be the same in one or two years, in which case we will have to understand at that point what can be considered essential – began Tocci – An example: we will see a growth process in the C segment, Bigster will arrive but there will also be other product innovations, and we know that the customer to whom these models will be addressed will be different from the customer who may be interested in Sandero. Translated: what is essential for one customer does not mean that it is necessarily essential for anotherfor this reason we also work on the concept of the ‘essential’ of the future”.

Citycar distant project

Speaking of the market and the renewal of the range, Tocci focused on the expansion already announced in the C segment but also on other segments, such as city cars. And he explained: “Right now I don’t know if there will be room for a small Dacia city car, it will depend a lot on the group’s policy and what choices Renault will make for its range. However, one thing is certain: it is important to optimize the investments and costs resulting from research and development. Making a city car is very good for Italy and that’s it, maybe a little for Spain but certainly not for France, Germany and the United Kingdom. It is no longer time to amortize over long periods as in the past, for us at Dacia it is essential that time depreciation both rapid given that we as a brand take advantage of the work that is done on Renault in terms of Research and Development, drawing on their solutions when the impact on the cost of the car is lower. We are very careful about the price we offer our customers for this reason too.”

Amazing year

As for Italy, Tocci spared no words of satisfaction regarding the progress of Dacia’s business: “This year in Italy we recorded an amazing result for Dacia. To define it as good but also satisfactory would be an understatement, amazing is the correct word. Perception? We certainly have the right tools to monitor whether there is growth or not from this point of view, but it is clear that we feel things firsthand without the absolute need for data. And in this sense today we feel a favorable wind on the market, not only commercially but also in terms of perception”.