The unstoppable growth of Dacha on the Italian market. The Renault group brand closes another positive year, further improving its commercial performance despite the Italian sector registering a negative sign in the year just ended. In particular, the Romanian brand recorded 6,4259 private car registrations from January to December, growing by 12% compared to 2021. Dacia is thus the third best-selling foreign brand in Italy.

But that’s not all. The Romanian automaker placed Sandero and Duster at the top positions in their respective segments. The former turned out to be the foreign model with the most registrations on the Italian market, among private individuals, with 32,979 units sold. 65% of Sandero sales are from Sandero Stepway, the city crossover with an adventurous spirit. Duster is in the Top 5 of cars sold to private customers with 22,982 registrations, thus conquering the third position on the Italian market. The arrival of Joggers then it had an even more positive effect than expected, with 8,129 orders in 9 months since its launch and is preparing to expand its range with the arrival of the Hybrid 140 during 2023. From the fuel point of view, Dacia is also confirmed as the LPG leader, with the ECO-G engine registering 44,699 registrations and a market share of over 36% thanks to a sales mix that sees over 70% of choices oriented towards bi-fuel technology. The performance of Spring was also excellent, the brand’s first electric vehicle which has maintained one of the top positions on the EV market.

“Dacia continues its rise in the Italian market, achieving excellent results and positioning itself in 4th place on the car market for sales to private customers. Its increasingly modern look thanks to the new brand identity and its concrete approach make Dacia one of the most desired brands because it meets and satisfies the real needs of customers” – explained Guido Tocci, Managing Director of Dacia Italia –We are satisfied with the performance of our range and we can’t wait to discover the first hybrid engine from Casa Dacia, the HYBRID 140 on Jogger, soon available at dealerships. An eco-smart approach is essential for facing the mobility of the future, of which Dacia is committed to being the protagonist.”