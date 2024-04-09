2024 started off on the right foot for Dacia in Italy. In the first three months of this year the Romanian company reported significant growth both in terms of volumes and market share in our country: +14% for the former, +0.3% for the latter . The channel that has driven Dacia's business more than any other remains that of privatewhere the Romanian brand has achieved a market share of 10.3% since the beginning of the year, reconfirming itself as the most chosen brand by these customers in our country.

Dacia Sandero above all

A look at the individual models. Stands out as usual now Sandero, which confirms itself as the best-selling car to private customers in our country, with a growth of +42% in registrations compared to last year, and which today represents 63% of the brand's sales mix. Next in this ranking is Duster: while awaiting the market debut of the long-awaited third generation, the Dacia SUV continues to represent around 30% of the sales mix. It's finally time to Joggers And Springwith the latter recording high interest from the public these days.

LPG sales are soaring

Chapter segments: Sandero is once again leader of the segment B with a private share of over 11%, Duster on the other hand is the Best-selling SUV in the B segment with a share of 9.6%, and finally Jogger has no rivals in the C segment, excluding SUVs, with a 37% share of the private market. Final mention for nutrition, or rather for nutrition a LPG: once again Dacia proves impeccable, with 76.1% of the total registered in the first quarter of 2024 boasting this type of fuel.