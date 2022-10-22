Differentiation and accessibility: these are the two strengths of the range Dacia which allowed the car manufacturer of the Renault group to conquer important numbers in Italy in 2022. Guido Tocci, Director of Dacia Italia, spoke about this and much more on the occasion of the Paris Auto Show. “The 2022 that is about to end has been a very important year for us from many points of view. In terms of Sales volumesin the first nine months we reached almost 49,000 registrations, which represent a very strong progression compared to the performances of the same period of 2021 ″.

Tocci, however, does not feel like limiting himself to talking about the “growth” of Dacia, and also explains why: “I’d rather speak of explosion of our brand. We are gathering great consensus on the market from customers thanks to the completeness of our range, which covers all market segments ”. Among the many models on which the Director of Dacia Italia wanted to concentrate, the Jogger stands out, a car aimed mainly at families: “Jogger is a nice concentrate of multiple car concepts. But beyond all the functional characteristics, such as habitability, modularity and spaciousness, one of the aspects that has most positively impressed customers is the design. The fact that we did not want to give up an agreeableness of the style and silhouette of the car was that extra something that allowed us to launch Jogger on the Italian market in the best possible way ”.

We also remind you that over the next year Jogger will expand its range in Italy with one version hybridin line with the electrification process of the Dacia range. “For us it is a novelty, and we are happy to welcome a hybrid engine, albeit for now only on Jogger. In the future, it is reasonable to expect the hybrid to be added to other models in the range as well – added Tocci – From a very in-depth analysis that we have done, in some areas of Italy, in particular the north-east and north-west, not having a hybrid solution in the range automatically excludes you from the list of customer interests. For this we believe that this new version of Jogger will help us to be competitive also in these market areas “.

From Jogger to Spring, the first 100% electric model that allowed Dacia to touch another market segment in Italy, probably the most expanding one in view of the future. The great challenge facing Dacia Spring is that of Consolidation of the market position, given the important numbers in terms of volumes obtained to date: “There is no longer a race for volumes at all costs, there is more a search for quality sales. This means that if with Spring, as well as with our entire range, we lose some positions but we will still be satisfied because we have also offered services, then nothing will happen ”.

Then focus on the concept car Manifestexhibited by Dacia at the Paris Motor Show. “This concept car not only expresses our pragmatism, but also demonstrates the fact that we have fun here at Dacia: for us, Manifesto is an exercise but at the same time a fun for our designers, because there is the will to show the aspects we are focusing on and developing. In terms of series product, it does not anticipate anything, it is rather a ideas laboratory that we will see in production cars in a few years “declared Tocci, speaking of the Manifesto concept as a forerunner of topics and ideas while respecting the essential and interesting positioning of the brand.

Final remarks on Dacia’s growth ambitions, in light of the geopolitical dynamics (and not only those) that are influencing the Italian market: “There is room for growth, not just in terms of volumes. We want to grow a lot in digitization for example, as well as in the customer journey, in which we want to invest a lot: we are a clear and transparent brand, which is why customers can see exactly what they will find in the dealership on the web “.