The future of mobility is moving in a certain direction, and automakers must do everything they can to keep up. But that doesn’t mean abandoning your own core business and, above all, the roads covered up to now which have given many satisfactions. This is the case of Dacia and LPG, a combination that we often find ourselves making and that in all probability we will continue to encounter in the coming years as well.

LPG, there is a future

“Our goal, year after year, is to be able to continue offering the LPG engine, even with Euro 7. In the future, we will make even greater use of the technologies made available by the Renault group, of which we are a part. Of course, the date of 2035 is the same for everyone, but we will be ready”. said Luca Baglieri, Communication Manager of Dacia. On the other hand, we are talking about a diet that today is allowing the Romanian brand to collect a huge success on the market: “We have been the leader in the LPG segment since 2019 and on the podium since 2017. In the first quarter of 2023 we conquered a market share of 42%, with more than two out of three Dacia customers choosing LPG”.

Important success

We remind you that Dacia offers LPG fueling on all models in its range, obviously with the exception of Spring which is only sold in the 100% electric version. There classification on the Italian market speaks clearly: Sandero is first, Duster is second, Jogger is seventh but leads in segment C. According to Baglieri, LPG works because eco-smart: translated, it is ecological, economical and simple to use, considering the presence of over 4,500 filling stations throughout Italy.

How the range evolves

In view of the future, however, Dacia has unveiled the stages with which it intends to expand its line-up, regardless of the power supply of each vehicle: “At the beginning of 2023 we have already launched the Jogger Hybrid and opened orders for the 65hp Spring, while in 2024 the new Duster will arrive, a completely redesigned model with which we want to continue to be successful, we are optimistic. In 2025 it will be Bigster’s turn, in the second half of the decade and in any case by 2030 we will instead make the debut of two other models that will compete in the C segmentwith the aim of reiterating the good things we are doing in segments A and B”.