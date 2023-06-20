For the past couple of years there has been a phrase that Dacia managers no longer want to hear associated with their brand, namely low cost. In fact, the Romanian car manufacturer has worked hard to shake off this label, renewing its identity, building a solid network and above all climbing the market thanks to its best sellers but above all managing to transform itself into a reality capable of attentively listening to customers and their desires: no frills, sparkling technologies or optionals for their own sake but solid pragmatism, made up of the essentials and what is really needed.

Dacia’s winning recipe

A winning recipe, as demonstrated by the numbers that place Dacia at the top of the market in Italy, France and many other countries where the brand operates, making the Romanian brand the real flagship of the Renault group. However, the challenge is far from over, with the automaker ready to shed its skin again, working on design and desirability, without ever taking the longest step. This is how the new generation of Dacia Duster will be born, an authentic best seller and market phenomenon that will renew itself without turning upside down but which will still constitute the milestone on which to rest for the future. On the other hand, the brand will work on expanding towards the C segment with the Bigster and two other models that will arrive in the next few years.

Segment C offensive

“We have only played in segment B for now but our intention is to push hard to expand in segment C, starting with Bigster. We have changed the scheme and paradigm of our brand, from the new logo to the corporate identity” Denis Le Vot, CEO of Dacia, explained to us exclusively in a meeting in Bucharest where we had the opportunity to see the brand’s Design Center and the historic Mioveni factory up close. “Dacia remains Dacia if it continues to make essential cars, without frills or things customers don’t ask for. We will continue to make the most of the synergies of the group, we will keep volumes controlled by selling without fluctuating prices, with clear and transparent price lists. In this way we have created a relationship of loyalty towards customers.”

Synergies with Renault

A clear vision that also embraces electrification. With the Renault brand having taken a very clear direction from the point of view of transition and the institutions pushing towards the farewell to internal combustion engines thanks to the stop in the sales of diesel and petrol cars, Dacia too will have to make the most of the potential offered by group synergies. In this regard, however, the brand continues to be in no hurry to switch to sustainable mobility, claiming to be able to fully benefit from the group’s technologies. From this point of view, Le Vot himself anticipated that a new electric will arrive only in 2027 and it will be the second generation of Sandero, while also maintaining the ICE versions. At the same time, the Mild-Hybrid will be introduced, with the brand also discussing the hybridization of LPG, ready to remain a staple in the Dacia range. “We will make the most of the technologies developed by Renault – continued Le Vot – the question is not so much which one to choose but when to do it, we will continue to work on developing the brand: what can you have at this price? We have to choose something that is useful to our customers, a battery with a lower cut but which, for example, keeps prices low. For example, Spring’s customers do an average of 30km a week, perhaps it even has a battery that’s too big. The next generation of Sandero will be electric but without a battery that’s too big and ultra-fast charging. It’s not what customers would like and prices would go too high. Essential also means low weight and this leads to a lower environmental impact. For example, Jogger is a ‘light’ 7-seater that helps us reduce emissions.”

The future and the new Dacia models arriving

The future of Dacia is therefore already defined, with a path that will see the range expand further towards the C segment after 2025 and a renewal of the current offer. Going in order however, the first to arrive will be the new Duster, which between the end of 2023 and the first months of 2024 will show itself for the first time, followed by a new generation of Springs which could make a significant leap in quality by exploiting even more the synergies within the group also by virtue of the upcoming EV launches that Renault is planning. Then in 2027 the new Sandero will arrive, a profoundly renewed car that will also add a fully electric car to the range. An already marked program, which will see the brand aiming to grow further with only one imperative: woe to define Dacia as a low cost.