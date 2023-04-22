Dacia closes the first quarter of the year with encouraging numbers. Data in hand, in fact, the Romanian brand has collected a total of 171,789 sales in the first three months of this 2023, for a growth of 34.3%. A result that allows the brand to maintain a 4.6% passenger car market share in Europe, with an increase of 0.8 points which represents the highest growth among the top 30 car manufacturers.

Glory for the whole range

Positive numbers for all models in the Dacia range. Sandero in fact, it totaled 68,318 units registered, an increase of 26.1% compared to the same period last year, and was reconfirmed as the first car sold to private individuals in Europe. Growth trend also for Dusters, which with 57,660 units delivered recorded a 23.9% increase in volumes compared to the first three months of last year, maintaining its position on the podium in the SUV segment in the Old Continent. Well too Joggers and Spring: the first reported 23,330 sales throughout the first quarter, thus exceeding the threshold of 80,000 units marketed since its launch, while the second completed the delivery of 14,494 units, reconfirming itself on the podium of electric vehicles to private individuals in Europe.

A look at Italy

Small focus on Italian market. Here, total volumes amounted to 25,142 units in the first three months, up 29.7%, for a market share of 5.3%. If we look at the car market alone, Dacia ranks fourth with a total of 24,556 registrations, for an increase of 27.9% when compared to the sales recorded in the same period of 2022. A separate mention for a first time of Dacia in Italy: the Romanian brand is positioned as the best-selling brand to private individuals with 22,742 units, it had never happened before in an entire quarter.

An unstoppable success

“Dacia continues its success story with volume growth that exceeds 30% in strategic countries – commented Xavier Martinet, Director Marketing Sales and Dacia Operations – Our recent developments, especially with the launch of the new brand identity on our models and in the sales network, the expansion of the electrified offer as well as the addition of the Extreme trim level, much appreciated by customers, allow us to continue our dynamic at very high levels“.