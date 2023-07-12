The philosophy of the Dacia brand increasingly looks to the outdoors and the desire to live in the open air, thus offering customers the new Extreme trim levels that give the cars in the range some distinctive but essential characteristics that espouse the concreteness of the brand. The new levels of equipment are at the top of the offer for the Romanian car manufacturer, with Dacia Extreme wanting to communicate how the brand can be cool and essential at the same time.

Specific colors for Dacia Extreme

On the Dacia Extreme, an trim level available on Jogger, Duster, Sandero and also Spring, we find, for example, a range of brand new colors, such as Oxide Green for Sandero Stepway, Duster, Jogger and Ardesia Blue for Spring. On the bodywork we also find some copper-colored finishes, for the lettering of the new logo but also for some details of the lower bumper, the hubcaps and the mirror caps. The copper-colored elements also return inside the passenger compartment, on the door panels and for the vents of the ventilation system.

The other distinctive details

Then there are “topographical” decorative motifs that reproduce the altimetric curves of military maps, present on the side guards and on the front doors of Spring, Sandero Stepway and Jogger Extreme, as well as on the door pillars of Duster Extreme and on the door sills and rubber mats front and rear (including third row on Jogger, front only on Spring). The Extreme range also includes 16″ glossy black alloy wheels on Jogger and Sandero Stepway and 17″ on Duster.

The special fabrics of the Dacia Extreme

Particular attention has also been given to the coverings, with the Extreme versions of Duster, Jogger and Sandero which are equipped with the new washable MicroCloud fabric specially developed to offer good resistance to external aggressions (stains, tears, etc.) and offer great ease of cleaning.

Price and technology

To make Sandero Stepway Extreme and Jogger Extreme also suitable for dealing with certain situations. in Outdoor, the Extended Grip system has been integrated as standard. This system allows a two-wheel drive vehicle to tackle very snowy or very muddy stretches of road. It can be activated using the appropriate button on the center console, it adapts the operation of the ESP (Electronic Stability Program) and the FAOA (Anti-Slip Regulation) to allow for greater grip on mobile surfaces. The Dacia Duster Extreme range starts at 21,550 euros for the LPG version while the same set-up on Sandero Stepway (always ECO-G) has a price of 17,800 euros. Finally Dacia Jogger Extreme which has a price list of 20,700 euros.