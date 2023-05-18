The setup Extreme of Daciaas well as on electricity Springis also available on Sandero Stepway and replaces the limited series Extreme on Joggers And dusters. The set-up is characterized by some aesthetic elements that refer to life in the open air.

Dacia Extreme features

The Dacia Extreme set-up stands out for the new ones Oxide Green tint (Stepway, Jogger and Duster) e Slate Blue (Spring).

Dacia Extreme range

The shark antenna is in gloss black (Stepway, Jogger and Duster), while the car name badge on the roof bars is in copper color.

Same shade on the mirror cap, hubcap and for the Dacia logo of the tailgate. Other items copper color they are visible near the fog lights (Stepway and Jogger) and the headlight unit for Spring.

Dacia Duster Extreme lateral

The Extreme trim also provides stripping with topographical motif on the front doors, reference to snorkel, a distinctive element of Duster, between the doors and the front fenders (Spring, Stepway and Jogger). The circles stand out laterally shiny black alloy (17” on Duster and 16” on Stepway and Jogger).

Dacia Extreme interior

The cockpit of the Extreme range (Stepway, Jogger and Duster) is characterized by the new gray MicroCloud fabric. This material used for the door panels and seats (Stepway, Jogger and Duster) is also applied to the dashboard (Stepway and Jogger).

Dacia Extreme seats with gray MicroCloud fabric

The MicroCloud, with a surface similar to the velvetoffers good resistance to external agents and can be clean easily. The copper color it also characterizes other elements of the passenger compartment, such as the front door panels, the air vents and the gear lever gaiter.

Dacia Duster Extreme

Dacia Duster Extreme is available in 2-wheel drive with engine TCe 150 EDC petrol, ECO-G 100 LPG And Diesel Blue dCi 115. With the 4×4 transmissionDuster Extreme is available with Diesel Blue dCi 115 engine.

Dacia Duster Extreme front 3/4 Dacia Duster Extreme lateral Dacia Duster Extreme rear 3/4 Dacia Duster Extreme lateral Dacia Duster Extreme front 3/4 road Dacia Duster Extreme road side Dacia Duster Extreme rear light Dacia Duster Extreme front grille Dacia Duster Extreme 17″ alloy wheels Dacia Duster Extreme roof mounted bike rack Dacia Duster Extreme cockpit dashboard Dacia Duster Extreme front passenger seats Dacia Duster Stepway Extreme

Dacia Sandero Stepway Extreme

Dacia Sandero Stepway Extreme is available with the engines petrol TCe 90 CVT, TCe 110 And LPG ECO-G 100.

Dacia Sandero Stepway Extreme front 3/4 Dacia Sandero Stepway Extreme rear 3/4 Dacia Sandero Stepway Extreme front grille Dacia Sandero Stepway Extreme tailgate Dacia Sandero Stepway Extreme front on the road Dacia Sandero Stepway Extreme rear 3/4 road Dacia Sandero Stepway Extreme dashboard Dacia Sandero Stepway Extreme front passenger seats Dacia Sandero Stepway Extreme passenger side door trim Dacia Sandero Stepway Extreme

Dacia Jogger Extreme

Dacia Jogger Stepway Extreme is available, in configuration a 5 or 7 seatswith engines TCe 110 petrol, ECO-G 100 LPG And HYBRID 140.

Dacia Jogger Extreme with Extended Grip Dacia Jogger Extreme with Extended Grip and camping tent Dacia Jogger Extreme with Extended Grip and camping tent Dacia Jogger Extreme front on the dirt road Dacia Jogger Extreme rear 3/4 road Dacia Jogger Extreme lateral on the road Dacia Jogger Extreme front 3/4 Dacia Jogger Extreme tailgate Dacia Jogger Extreme roof bars Dacia Jogger Extreme side stripping Dacia Jogger Stepway Extreme front grille Dacia Jogger Extreme passenger seat cover Dacia Jogger Extreme

Dacia Extreme with Extended Grip

Dacia offers as standard in the Extreme trim of Stepway And Joggers the Extended Gripa technology that allows two-wheel drive vehicles to move even on terrains with poor grip.

Dacia Jogger Extreme with Extended Grip and camping tent

In fact, once activated by the driver using the appropriate button on the center console, it allows the front wheels to turn as much as possible to find the better adherence scraping unstable surfaces and adjusting i ESP parameters (Electronic Stability Programme).

Bedroom in the cockpit of the Jogger

The Sleep pack is the first accessory in the range InNature on Dacia Jogger and allows you to transform the cabin into the bedroom in a few minutes. It is a removable accessory, compatible with all Joggers produced since launch. The two removable seats in the third row of the Jogger must first be removed, in version a 7 places.

The pack includes a price list lower than 2,000 euros (VAT incl.). When the luggage cover is pulled, the pack is invisible and Jogger looks like a normal 5-seater car (the third row is removed when the pack is inserted).

The mattress is 190 cm long

The ingenious wooden box allows access to the luggage area (220 litres) at any time, with the pack closed or open. When fully opened, the side on which the emblem is affixed turns into small table.

The area covered by the mattress is comfortable: 190cm long and up to 130cm wide, at the rear doors, thanks to the sliding shoulders. Minimum headroom 60cm create a generous space.

Outer tent with Sleep InNature pack

Some accessories are available to complete the Sleep InNature Dacia pack, such as the blackout curtains for all windows and the outer tent to be connected intelligently to Jogger, when the boot lid is open, for a more spacious accommodation.

Dacia Extreme prices

👉 Sandero Stepway Extreme TCe ECO-G 100: 17,800 euros

👉 Sandero Stepway Extreme TCe 110: 18.100 euros

👉 Sandero Stepway Extreme TCe 90 CVT: 18.650 euros

👉 Spring Extreme Electric 65: 23,200 euros

👉 Duster Extreme 1.0 TCe ECO-G 100: 21,550 euros

👉 Duster Extreme 1.5 Blue dCi 115 4×2: 22,550 euros

👉 Duster Extreme 1.5 Blue dCi 115 4×4: 25,050 euros

👉 Duster 1.3 TCe 150 EDC: 25,450 euros

👉 Jogger Extreme TCe ECO-G 110 5 seats: 20.700 euros

👉 Jogger Extreme TCe 110 5 seats: 20.850 euros

👉 Jogger Extreme Hybrid 140 5 seats: 25.750 euros

👉 Jogger Extreme TCe ECO-G 110 7 seats: 21.500 euros

👉 Jogger Extreme TCe 110 7 seats: 21.650 euros

👉 Jogger Extreme Hybrid 140 7 seats: 26.550 euros

Photo Dacia Extreme range

