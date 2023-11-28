Dacia created the setup Extreme with a very specific objective: to meet those who simply cannot do without off-road and off-road driving, for one reason or another. Without a doubt, on a stylistic level, the sensations conveyed on the off-road theme are the right ones (we recently tested Duster in the Extreme version, here are our driving impressions), but how the car actually behaves when you have to face the dangers of off-road?

Off-road test drive

We were able to test it first-hand near Rome, just under 4 kilometers from Frascati to be precise, and we did it not with Duster, but with Joggers, on a relatively short route but sufficiently equipped for the different off-road driving contexts: between climbs and descents, gravel, dirt, mud and irregular surfaces, not even a shadow of the smooth asphalt that characterizes the roads we travel on every day . From this point of view the weather also came to our aid: our test drive took place under the beating sun, but shortly before starting the test a violent downpour hit the designated route, making the conditions of the road surface and the driving context ideal for off-road.

Off-road driving impressions

Let’s start by saying that Jogger’s behavior was very positive in almost all situations. We say “almost” because in only one case the car struggled more than expected to exit an extremely muddy bend, but it must be said that in that precise stretch the layer of mush of water mixed with the ground on an already irregular surface was a very difficult obstacle to overcome. Which our Jogger still surpassed, albeit with a few more specific maneuvers. The car’s grip is excellent even downhill, again with a lot of mud under the wheels, but with much more stability and maneuverability than the previously mentioned situation. Constant pressure on the gas pedal, first and second gear operation, no more, and the car somehow managed to emerge from every potentially treacherous issue with its head held high.

Dacia Extended Grip

The secret weapon that we have relied on and that Dacia (rightly) boasts about has a name and surname: Extended Grip. It is offered as standard in the Extreme version of Stepway and Jogger, precisely because it is the ideal tool to use when encountering off-road driving contexts. Operating it is very simple: simply press the appropriate button located on the central console, and the wording “Off-road mode active” appears right behind the steering wheel. Its usefulness is of sidereal importance: the Extended Grip system allows the front wheels to turn as much as possibleboth by scraping unstable surfaces and adapting the ESP parameters. Result? The name of the system itself is eloquent: “Extended Grip”. Translated: better adhesioneven on muddy, snowy or for one reason or another simply slippery roads, and even for a two-wheel drive vehicle.