Although the transition towards total electrification of the automotive sector has already entered its most advanced stage, there are still car manufacturers that decide to invest in traditional power supplies. It is certainly among them Dacha which, despite having started the process of decarbonising its range with the launch of the electric Spring, has never stopped focusing on a segment that still today makes the difference for the company’s business: that of LPG.

Impressive market success

A diet that many manufacturers have decided to snub in recent years, but which continues to be a staple of the Romanian brand’s range. And the numbers seem to prove him right: they have been since 2009 over 625,000 the LPG vehicles sold by Dacia in Europe, of which 245,000 in Italy alone, while since 2019 Dacia vehicles have conquered the leadership of this market segment. Past and present of course, but also the future: with a market share of over 40% in the first months of this year, and with a growth of 33% compared to the same period last year, the Romanian car manufacturer continues to hold firmly The first place in the ranking of the LPG car market. But what are the real strengths of this engine present on the entire Dacia range? To find out, we got behind the wheel of Jogger in the ECO-G 100 version, the one with dual petrol-LPG engines, and we tested it on the panoramic roads of Lake Como.

How many advantages with bifuel

Before delving into our driving impressions, let’s take a closer look at the benefits that this dual power supply is able to guarantee. First, from a point of view ecological: LPG comes mainly from the extraction of natural gas, it is non-toxic and does not contain lead or benzene, which concretely translates into a 10% reduction in CO2 emissions. It is not only Dacia who claims that LPG is a green power supply: in many European cities, vehicles that benefit from this engine solution have in fact the possibility of accessing restricted traffic areas and are also free to circulate on ecological days, precisely because of their “clean” imprint.

Reduced emissions, as well as costs

Ecological advantages that also turn into economic advantages. In fact, Dacia claims that thanks to the bi-fuel petrol-LPG engine, the customer saves up to 40% on each full tank compared to the petrol-only solution, which corresponds to a range of savings from 4 to 5 euros every 100 km. And in a world where the electric car still worries many motorists due to the rather short autonomy guaranteed by the batteries of most of the models on the road, in this case there is no fear that it holds: the average autonomy declared by Dacia, considering the entire ECO-G range (because we recall that the Romanian brand is the only one on the market to offer this bi-fuel system on its entire thermal line-up), with a full tank of petrol and LPG it is equal to about 1,200 km.

Our proof

Our test drive unfolded over a distance of over 70 kilometres, which saw us engaged at the wheel of the Dacia Jogger ECO-G 100 mainly on urban and mountain roads, full of ups and downs and rather slow hairpin bends. We hardly had the opportunity to let the car run at higher speeds (we rarely exceeded 70 km/h), partly due to the type of road, and partly due to the very intense traffic in certain sections , but that didn’t stop us from evaluating the behavior of the Romanian brand’s 7-seater MPV in its petrol/LPG bifuel version. Two strengths what we appreciated most about this car: the excellent response of the engine, which when combined with a six-speed manual gearbox guarantees brilliant acceleration even uphill; the very high capacity of the two tanks, 40 liters for LPG and 50 liters for petrol, which as a natural consequence, as we mentioned earlier, translates into very high autonomy. Promoted with full marks the driving dynamics, the balanced set-up of the car and the softness of the steering. Once the car was started, we had to switch from petrol to LPG manually using the special button located to the left and below the steering wheel: not a very comfortable position, as it effectively forces the driver to take his eyes off from the street to go in search of the button. Also take a look at consume: the on-board computer of our Jogger ECO-G 100 showed 9.0 litres/100 km at the end of the pre-set journey, but it must be reiterated in this sense that our test took place mainly on uphill roads and with continuous “start & stop” caused by traffic, translated into a mixed route consumption would certainly have been lower.