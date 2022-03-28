The third generation of Dacia Duster. It is true that there are still two years to go before the debut of the new version of the SUV of the Romanian car manufacturer, yet the first renders have already circulated on the web that imagine what the car might look like. From an aesthetic point of view, the new generation of the Duster could broadly follow most of the stylistic characteristics of the Bigster concept car, of which it could become a smaller version. The dimensions will therefore be different, but many design elements will not: think of the front and rear LED headlights, the bumpers, or even the squared and pronounced fenders.

The innovations brought as a dowry by the new generation of the Romanian SUV will also extend inside the passenger compartment, where compared to the Bigster there will be a larger and higher mounted touchscreen dedicated to the infotainment system, and a new digital instrument panel will be introduced and probably also some new Renault-derived panels. There spaciousness it will not be an option, especially for rear passengers, a feature that also distinguished the first two generations of the model.

The new generation of Dacia Duster will be based on one elongated version of the CMF-B platformthe same one that will support the Bigster that will debut in 2025. There is no doubt that the new Duster will be offered on the market in different electrified variants: as reported by Carscoops, one of these could be equipped with the complex plug-in hybrid powertrain used on the Renault Captur E-Tech, or alternatively with the similar self-charging hybrid configuration fitted to the Nissan Juke Hybrid. In both cases, they combine a 93 bhp 1.6-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine, a 48 bhp electric motor, a second electric motor operating as an HSG and a sophisticated multimode gearbox paired with rear-wheel drive. We will see if Dacia will confirm one of these two solutions, or if it will choose to go down another path.