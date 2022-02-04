Dacia celebrates 2 million Duster sold in about 60 countries, from 2010 to today. The SUV was born with the idea of ​​creating an SUV accessible, robust, intriguing and low cost In a short time he became an icon for the Dacia brand, but also a symbol for the whole sector. Since 2010, the success of this model has been confirmed, with 2 million units sold all over the world.

Dacia Duster history

The history of Dacia Duster begins with Romaniathe country where it is produced, to find out the numbers relating to its production in the factory in Pitesti (Mioveni). L’H7 was the codename of the Duster number 1!

Dacia celebrates 2 million units sold of Duster

The Product Team had to face a difficult task: starting from a blank sheet to create a vehicle that did not exist on any market, destined for the whole world and therefore able to travel both with snow and at very high temperatures. And all to a affordable price, unbeatable by the competition. In short, a vehicle with off-road performance, robust, reliable and versatile.

First Dacia Duster features

In 2009 the Duster presented the eyes of the world in the form of concepton the occasion of the Geneva Motor Show of that year.

At the design level, the challenges were therefore not lacking: 6-speed transmission with very short first gear, insertable all-wheel drive with controlled rear joint, ground clearance and significant angles of attack.

Concept-car Dacia Duster, presented at the 2009 Geneva Motor Show

The teams still remember it. Above all to get to the first “uphill” gear, able to move the vehicle on its own 5.79 km / h at 1000 rpm. If the military walked in front of the Jeep to clear the way during the war, too Loïc FeuvrayProduct Manager of Duster 1, followed the same protocol: “I was walking alongside the vehicle to see if we had come at a speed slow enough to meet the off-road requirements.”

Side view of the new Dacia Duster

Challenge won, as was subsequently proved by Duster’s success off the beaten track.

2nd generation Dacia Duster

If the first Duster was a best-seller, that of second generation it was even more so. Launched seven years later, in 2017has a very clear brief: to keep the Duster’s DNA and ensure continuity by proposing a better version.

Second generation Dacia Duster who loves adventure

After many internal competitions and drawings, a source of great inspiration, the new version has come out: more muscular designraised body beltline, raised rear windows and a grille that gives it a recognizable personality.

Snorkel Dacia Duster 4 × 4

In the history of the Dacia Duster there has been no shortage of anecdotes about design. Especially when the goal was to innovate and introduce reliable solutions, at the lowest cost. It is the spirit design to cost which prevailed in Dacia. Proof of this is the history of “Snorkel”! This black component that makes you think about the truth snorkel of extreme vehicles is Duster’s iconic signature.

Dacia Duster 4 × 4 in the National Rally Championship in Poland

David Durandhead of exterior design, tells us his story: “We developed this component for a technical need. The wheels are very offset from the doors and it is impossible to mold the front fender in that shape. For this, we have created a plastic “snorkel”, to be placed between the fender and the doors. It is a very functional element as it perfectly protects the area from gravel and mud projections and allows you to fix the side turn signal. We have saved money by leaving the raw, unpainted component and gained a unique design, which gives the Duster a crossover look ”!

Video test new Dacia Duster

But to be honest, there is one thing that the designers have not yet told. Duster 2 is the only model of the Dacia brand on which they are found three air vents instead of two, in the center of the dashboard. What a curious thing, right? But it is no coincidence, it is for reasons of aesthetics and comfort, as the central air vent provides extra air to rear seat passengers.

Dacia Duster, where is it produced?

The Dacia Duster is produced at the establishment of Pitesti (Mioveni), 200 km from Bucharest. This site has been transformed and modernized over the years to accommodate Duster production. Integrated platform, dedicated kitting areas to prepare the components, AGV trolleys and ergonomic workstations suitable for every operation.

Dacia Duster has been produced at the Romanian Mioveni site since 2010

For Romanians, Duster has become reason to national pride: Duster police car, Duster for the army, Ambulance dusterin short, this model has been adopted by all administrations and large companies.

Dacia Duster Car of the Year awards

The Dacia Duster is also a source of international pride! Because it was awarded with over 40 awards since its launch. Car of the year in Romania, best SUV in the UK, best family member in Germany and Belgium and many other awards that testify to the success of this unique and emblematic model.

Dacia Duster in competitions

Throughout its history, the Dacia Duster has also distinguished itself in competitions. From Rally Aïcha des Gazelles in Morocco at the famous race of Pikes Peak in the United States, passing from Andros Trophy.

Dacia Duster at the Andros Trophy

In Poland, racing with Duster has become a tradition. The car often on the podium in the National Rally Championship and in Dacia Duster Motrio Cup. In France she often took part in 4 × 4 endurance races. But also in the great crossing of the Alps.

Dacia Duster special series

In the ten-year history of the Dacia Duster there have also been limited productions and series: tracked Duster, Duster ambulance, Duster police car, Duster Popemobile! The Romanian Ministry of Defense he ordered something like for the army 880 Duster for its various missions. The color is carefully prepared in the departments of Mioveni.

Dacia Duster crawler Autombulanza

Duster has also created an exclusive version, Duster Pick-upof which 400 units have already been produced and modified!

Dacia Duster story photo

