A new full optional vehicle, delivered in a shorter time: this is how the new offer can be summarized “UP & GO” launched by Dacia for the purchase of the new Duster. The offer, applicable in the 4 × 2 bifuel petrol / LPG ECO-G 100 and 4 × 2 Diesel dCi 115 versions of the Romanian company’s SUV, adds to the already complete Prestige set-up of the model two further standard equipment, such as the Multiview Camera with 4 cameras to facilitate maneuvers and the Keyless Entry. Not only that: the diesel engine is also extended with a spare wheel, offering the customer an overall advantage that in Italy can reach 350 euros.

Boasting the UP versions already complete standard equipment, the customer only has to choose the engine and the color of the car, all in less than a minute. The advantages, as mentioned, also extend to delivery times, on average reduced by about 30 days. To date, the “UP & GO” offer has met with great success throughout Europe: more than 10,000 buyers in France, Germany, Italy and Spain have been convinced by this formula, which in fact accounted for more than a quarter of orders of Dacia Duster in the four countries mentioned above (35% in our country alone at the end of November). The responses coming from the market are good, which is why Dacia is thinking of extend this offer to other models as well of the range, such as Jogger and Sandero.

“The ‘UP & GO’ offer has received the unanimous approval of our customers – commented satisfied Xavier Martinet, Marketing, Sales and Operations Director of Dacia – It combines the advantages of products and services with appreciated equipment and the guarantee of faster delivery, which is one of the main expectations of our customers. Simple and ingenious “. The contribution of this formula was decisive for Dacia Duster in Italy, as the SUV continued to keep the podium on Segment C for sales to individuals with a market share of 10% and with 6,486 registrations since September, the month of the official launch of the new phase of the model.