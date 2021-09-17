Versatility, practicality and accessibility. Three adjectives that describe perfectly Dacia Duster and its success on the market. The SUV of the Renault brand introduced on the market in 2010 has sold over 1.9 million units (250 thousand in Italy alone) and is preparing to strengthen its leadership also with the introduction of the restyling that does not distort the soul of the best seller of the brand but improves some aspects, above all the technological content and the style that aligns with the stylistic language introduced with the new Sandero. After seeing Dacia Duster in static preview, we got to get behind the wheel of this facelift for a test drive that combined the road with some off-road routes. The range will be offered with a starting price of 12,950 euros.

Before the driving impressions, however, let’s take a look at the design innovations: in the front you can immediately see the revised grille, with the chrome plating that embellishes the geometric elements of the grille. They are also new the optical groups which at the front are eco LEDs and have the signature Y shape that recalls the shapes of the grid. The front LED turn signals are also introduced for the first time on the new Dacia Duster. At Dacia, work has also been done on aerodynamic optimization while minimizing the environmental impact. For example, the new 16 and 17 “wheels have been introduced on the facelift with dedicated design, as well as the new rear spoiler, both developed in the wind tunnel. Thanks also to the development of the new bearings and the introduction of the aforementioned LED headlights, the New Duster has achieved a saving of 5.8 g of CO2 in the four-wheel drive version. On the two-wheel drive versions, new “green” tires have been introduced which reduce rolling resistance by 10%.

A small revolution also inside the passenger compartment, with the introduction of new upholstery. The fabrics and shapes of the seats and headrests improve ergonomics, with the latter being thinner and allowing better visibility for both front and rear passengers. The center console has been raised, with a sliding armrest up to 70 mm which hides a 1.1-liter storage compartment as well as USB charging sockets for rear passengers. On the new Duster there are also several possibilities from the point of view of multimedia systems. In addition to the Dacia Plug & Music, the Media Display is available which includes DAB radio, Bluetooth connectivity and smartphone replication or the Media Nav, with navigation and wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and android auto.

However, the Duster remains a true SUV and alongside practicality and space for the family, it always combines that vocation of a small off-road vehicle. In fact, the 4 × 4 version is also available the 4 × 4 Monitor which includes some information for off-road driving such as altimeter, compass, pitch angle. Added to this are a ground clearance of 214 mm in the 4-wheel drive version, a bump angle of 21 °, an approach angle of 30 ° and finally an exit angle of 33 ° (in the 4 × version). 4). After driving off-road, the 4 × 4 Monitor system elaborates a summary with the history of the route taken. As for the engine range, the main novelty is the introduction of the 6-speed EDC automatic transmission available in conjunction with the TCe 150 2-wheel drive engine. The choice of the double clutch made it possible to make shifting smoother and faster, optimizing comfort and overall efficiency. The offer of the thrusters also includes the 115 hp dCi diesel unit, 2 or 4-wheel drive, with 6-speed manual transmission or the 90 HP TCe petrol 2-wheel drive with 6-speed manual transmission. An important upgrade was also made on the new Duster for the bi-fuel version, the absolute best seller on the Italian market. The LPG version of Dacia’s SUV now boasts a tank with a capacity increased by around 50%, or 49.8 liters. The 100 HP 2-wheel drive ECO-G version is offered with a 6-speed manual transmission. There are also various driver assistance devices, mostly optional or available depending on the trim level. In addition to the Cruise Control we find the blind angle sensor, the perimeter park assist with parking camera, hill start assistance, the High Hill Descent Contol for the 4 × 4 versions which guarantees an adaptive speed in off-road and on the roads in descent at speeds between 5 and 30 km / h. It can be activated using the appropriate button on the console. The driver does not have to worry about pressing the accelerator or the brake, just keeping the steering wheel firmly. Finally, the Multiview Camera.

During our international preview test drive we had the opportunity to try almost all the versions available for the Italian market, starting with the 100 HP ECO-G variant that we drove on urban and extra-urban roads. Beyond a bit of latency at low revs during acceleration, while driving on the motorway we were able to appreciate the responsiveness of this engine and the common contents after almost 100 km of driving on LPG. The raised driving position and the improved ergonomics of the seat help to convey once again that feeling of comfort present on previous generations. Small parenthesis also in off-road, with the 115 HP dCi version. In the twists and ups and downs we were able to appreciate the traction capabilities and the High Hill Descent Control, with the car showing to feel at ease even off-road. Finally, our test ended aboard the 150 HP TCe with the new EDC transmission: the increased power is immediately noticeable, with the double clutch that balances progression well without jerking. The only drawback, in bad weather conditions (and particularly copious rain), at higher speeds there is an excessive sensation of skidding. A problem that can certainly be solved with the development of the model. The range will be based on 4 levels of equipment, Access, Essential, Comfort and Prestige. The price list will start at 12,950 euros for the Access version equipped with the 90 bhp TCe, going up to 22,150 euros for the Prestige with the 150 bhp TCe with the six-speed EDC double clutch. The LPG line up instead attacks at 13,500 euros.