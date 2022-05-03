“Dacia Duster vs Ferrari SF90 Stradale, result 1-0”. Even the Slovak police have decided to make fun of theaccident occurred about a month goes to the countryside of the Eastern European state. The SUV of the Romanian brand e the supercar of the Cavallino who, judging by the photos released on social media, had the worst of the accident. Fortunately, there were no serious consequences for the owners of the two cars, if not perhaps a little fright for those who were driving the Ferrari, which ran off the road against the fence of a private property.

Information about the clash between the Duster and the SF90 were released by local authorities, with a post on social media that provided some details about the incident. The impact between the two cars occurred on the D4 motorway in the direction of Stupava, north of the capital Bratislava. It seems that Dacia’s SUV turned without giving way to the Ferrari coming from the opposite side, eventually understanding it. One of the two drivers involved was allegedly injured even if the injuries were not so serious as to force the man to stay in hospital. The Slovak police also provided a first estimate of the damage suffered by the cars, with 5,000 euros for the Dacia Duster and almost half a million euros for the Ferrari SF90 Stradale.

Both people involved underwent alcohol testing, with the exam that gave a negative result. Authorities said the exact dynamics of the incident are still under investigation. As can be seen from some photos posted on social media, both cars have reported various damages, with the Duster showing the damaged front, with some problems also to the front axle and all the airbags exploded. The Cavallino supercar went no better, literally thrown off the road. Unarmed in the ditch, the Rossa shows various damages to the front and probably also to the underbody.