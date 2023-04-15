Dacia Duster Eco-G LPG front on the road



.flaticon.flaticon-piston:before, .flaticon-timing-belt:before, .flaticon-tachometer:before, .flaticon-autolift:before { font-size: 44px; color:#333; text-align: center; display: block; width:100px; } .icons-main-number{ font-size: 24px; }

} p:empty, p:empty:before { line-height:0px; margin:0; padding:0; font-size:0 !important; }

[class^=”flaticon-“]:before, [class*=” flaticon-“]:before, [class^=”flaticon-“]:after, [class*=” flaticon-“]:after { font-family: Flaticon; font-style: normal; text-align: center; display: block; width: 100%; font-size: 50px; color:#29abef; margin-left:0px; }

We tried the SUV Dacia Duster 2023 further renovated from an aesthetic point of view with all new logos and engines Euro6 D Full approved. A road test that took place near Como for this new first contact test with the new Dacia Duster 2023 with Eco-G LPG engine. The version tested with the 1.0 turbo powered by petrol or gas mounts the largest LPG tank in the Eco-G range of 49.8 litres.

Dacia Duster Eco-G 2023 front

Dacia Duster 2023 Eco-G LPG engine

The engine of the Dacia Duster 2023 Eco-G it’s a 1.0 turbo three-cylinder 90 HP petrol engine that rises to 100 HP and 170 Nm at 2,000 rpm when powered by LPG. Only available with a 6-speed manual gearbox, for the automatic you have to switch to more powerful engines. Compared to before there is the GPFwhile the rest of the engine remains the same with the phase shifter in the intake, the pistons which are coated in graphite to improve smoothness.

Dacia Eco-G features 1.0 turbo LPG engine

Furthermore, the cylinder liners have been eliminated in favor of the so-called Bore Spray Coating a technology that derives from Formula 1 and helps to further reduce friction. We have an elastic accessories belt, one oil pump with variable displacement both on the basis of the engine temperature and on the basis of its revolutions, a forged steel crankshaft and the surfaces of the valves are treated with the Diamond Like Carbon technology which reinforces them.

Dacia Duster Eco-G 2023 rear

The dimensions of the Dacia Duster 2023 the ones we already know remain, i.e. 4.34 meters in length, 1.80 m in width and 1.69 in height. The wheelbase is 2.67 meters while the ground clearance is about 21 cm. The trunk on this LPG version does not change since the gas tank occupies the spare wheel compartment, therefore we have a minimum volume of 478 litres expandable to 1623 liters with the rear seats folded down.

Dacia Duster Eco-G 2023 rear lights

Dacia Duster 2023 how it is made

The aesthetic update of the Dacia Duster 2023 foresees the debut of the new logos on the front and rear with the updated template white in color that resembles a stylized chain, as on the rest of the Dacia range. The rest of the design draws inspiration from the new Sandero Stepway, such as the front headlights with LED light signature and the LED low beams, but the main headlights remain halogen. The interior of the Y-Shape a Led it is now painted white and not gray metallic. Chrome also disappears in favor of more eco-sustainable colors such as the Megalite Gray of this Journey trim level. New the Lichen Khaki coloring of the test car. The range of this LPG SUV is offered on four setups (Essential, Expression, Journey and Extreme).

Dacia Duster Eco-G 2023 headlights

How the Dacia Duster, the economic SUV, goes on the road

We put the test Dacia Duster 2023 on LPG in the surroundings of Como, covering a circular route of about 100 km around the lake, with 40% of driving in the city and the remainder in the hills and we can reconfirm that this SUV is comfortable and rather silent.

Dacia Duster LPG how it goes on the road

Test Dacia Duster, 100 hp LPG turbo engine, how’s it going, road test

How is it on the road? The 100 horsepower 1.0 LPG turbo engine does not struggle to move the approximately 1200 kg of this SUV. It has an elastic delivery that grows after 2,000 rpm, resulting slightly brighter when traveling on LPG. The exchange 6-speed manual has improved compared to the past, now it is more fluid in the gear passages unlike before which sometimes stuck between second and third. If we push on the accelerator pedal, the engine makes itself heard after 3000 rpm otherwise it is quite soundproofed.

Dacia Duster Eco-G LPG rear on the road

Dacia Duster, steering and trim how they go

The Dacia Duster steering 2023 Eco-G is still light especially at low speeds, I would have preferred a command with more weight to have better feedback but on this 1.0 version all in all the lightness does not disturb and you get used to it. Me too’trim is calibrated on soft but it is not yielding, despite i 17″ alloy wheels with Bridgestone Turanza tires 215/60 R17 it digests bumps and roughness of the road surface well. The body roll is acceptable, it’s not an SUV with sporting ambitions, and it goes well with this 1.0 three-cylinder. Braking is also good despite the presence of a mixed system with ventilated discs at the front and drums at the rear.

Dacia Duster Eco-G LPG road test

What is it like aboard the Dacia Duster Eco-G

The interiors, with a prevalence of rigid but well-assembled plastics, differ from the previous Dacia Duster only for the new logo that we find on the steering wheel. We find the mixed analogue instrumentation with a central 3.5-inch display which also indicates the average LPG consumption. The center remains unchanged 8.0″ touch screen of the Media Nav system but the icons have also been updated with the new Dacia logos. There are two USB sockets at the bottom in front of the gear lever and on the richest trim levels we also find them at the rear (Techno pack) behind the armrest. I liked it the driving position, especially for me who’s 1.70m tall, appreciated the lumbar adjustment of the drivers seat and wanting the ability to heat the front seats. On the other hand, those who are taller than one meter ninety have to deal with the space available, while there is plenty for those behind. Also present on this front-wheel drive version is the central tunnel raised by about 6-8 centimetres.

New Dacia Duster interior instrument panel

There are some storage compartments, but it could be done better by offering more space on the dashboard where a mobile phone cannot fit and in the drawer in front of the passenger. Absent the induction charging for mobile phonewhile we find the wireless connectivity with Android and Apple smartphones. Practice the multiview camera with shots on the four corners of the car while in reverse the trajectory of the car is now visible in real time with dedicated guidelines.

New Dacia Duster cockpit reversing camera touchscreen

Dacia Duster LPG performance and consumption

Interesting i consume on the Dacia Duster Eco-G with this 1,000 cc turbo petrol/LPG engine and front-wheel drive, we detected a average consumption in the mix of 6.7 l/100 km on LPG while on petrol it also dropped to 6.0 l/100 km. The declared maximum speed is 168 km/h while the shot 0-100 km/h is covered in 13.8 seconds.

Minimum consumption Dacia Duster LPG

👉 PRICES and FEATURES Dacia Duster

👉 Dacia Duster technical features

Dacia Duster 1.0 TCe 100 CV Eco-G LPG data sheet

Dimensions and weight

Length: 434 cm

434 Length: 180 cm

180 Height: 169 cm

169 Step: 267 cm

267 Trunk: 478 L

478 L Reservoir: 50L+40L

50L+40L Weight: 1252kg

Motor

Diet: gas

gas Traction: front

front Exchange: automatic

automatic Displacement: 1.0L / 999cm 3

1.0L / 999cm Power: 100hp / 74kW

100hp / 74kW Maximum torque: 170Nm at 2000rpm

Engine and Performance

Full speed: 168 km/h

168 km/h Acceleration: 13.8s (0-100km/h)

13.8s (0-100km/h) Environmental class: Euro 6D full

Euro 6D full Co2 emissions: 126 g/km

126 g/km Autonomy: 1200 km (calculated with 50 liters of LPG and 40 of petrol)

1200 km (calculated with 50 liters of LPG and 40 of petrol) Combined consumption: 7.8L/100km (WLTP)

PHOTO Dacia Duster Eco-G LPG 2023

VIDEO Test, test and test DACIA Duster 1.0 turbo

Dacia Duster 1.0 turbo Video test

👉 DUSTER price list 👉 Ads used DUSTER

👉 I notify: to stay updated and receive the latest news on your email subscribe to the automatic newsletter of Newsauto HERE.

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM

– Updated 8″ multimedia system

– Smartphone wireless connections

– Soft but not compliant structure

– Good and modulable braking

– Consumption content

– LPG version autonomy – Light steering at speed

– Hard plastic in the interior

– Seats difficult to remove from the trunk

– Essential ADAS

– Wind noises after 100 km/h

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK