It’s time to restyling for Dacia Duster. The Renault carmaker’s crossover has undergone a slight overhaul, which has been in the air for some time as the second generation of the model is now in its mid-life cycle. Several improvements made by the Romanian brand, both outside and inside the cockpit, with the aim of renewing its iconic crossover and highlighting it in a more modern key.

The first signs related to this transformation by Dacia can be read in the design, and in particular from that Y-shaped of the headlights, which represent the real novelty of the bodywork together with the redesigned chrome grille. For the first time, more efficient LED front turn signals have also been installed. Also of note are the new aerodynamically optimized 15 “and 16” wheels, which together with the design features listed above help reduce CO2 emissions on the four-wheel drive version of the SUV. The interior is also slightly revamped, thanks to new materials and a redesigned center console, with a 1.1-liter glove compartment and a 8.0 ″ touchscreen with smartphone integration introduced as standard. The engine offer now includes a TCe 150 petrol engine combined with a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Dacia, the revolution starts with the new logo

“The feedback we have is very good. What we wanted to improve, however, is to give the car a little more freshness – commented to the microphones of Autocar program director for the Duster range, Julien Ferry – We wanted to improve the little things that the customer is sensitive to, like the multimedia system with a larger screen. Not only that: we also wanted to improve the ease of use of the crossover, so we inserted a new center console between the front seats, several USB ports on some trim levels, and we also tried to improve the SUV’s efficiency by reducing CO2 and fuel consumption ”. The start of orders for the new Dacia Duster should arrive by the end of the summer.