Muscular, equipped and endowed with a character of its own: these are the main characteristics of Dacia Duster Extreme, the SUV of the car manufacturer that is doing everything to be considered attractive and qualitative, as well as affordable. Prepared on the solid basis of the Duster, one of the best-selling cars in Italy, the Extreme set-up it is a limited series, not in number but in period: it will last until the renewal of the Dacia range, offering the most complete and expensive version of the model.

The Extreme retraces what the brand has done on other significant occasions for the model, such as the 15 Years or the Techroad, SE Twenty and Black Collector versions. The car differs from the other versions in several elements, starting from the outside, with colored accents on the grille, mirrors, roof rails and tailgate. The new Duster Extreme is equipped with 17-inch black aluminum wheels and is available in six different body colors, including Glacier White, Pearl Black, Comet Gray, Iron Blue, Arizona Orange and Urban Gray, a color offered exclusively on this special series.

Inside the cabin, orange returns to the air intakes, door panels and center console. The seats and door panels are upholstered in fabric / TEP with orange stitching. The Extreme Limited Edition is a top of the range: based on the flagship “Prestige” set-up, the standard equipment includes an 8-inch touchscreen with Media Nav infotainment (navigation, WiFi, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto), air automatic conditioning, retractable armrest, cruise control, two USB ports and electric windows.

There will be three engines: LPG with two-wheel drive Eco-G 100 engine and manual gearbox; diesel dCi 115 manual with the possibility to choose whether to two or four-wheel drive; TCe 150 two-wheel drive petrol with automatic transmission.

It will cost 20,350 euros, therefore more than the Prestige Up set-up, with just a couple of options available: spare wheel and metallic paint. The rest, in fact, is all standard. As in the case of the Prestige, the car will have a fast track in terms of delivery (at present, it arrives a month earlier than the non-top-of-the-range Dusters). It will target the young audience, but without forgetting the Duster market segment, which is still a car for families. It must be remembered that the most equipped versions of the model, such as the Prestige, represent about 70% of total sales: therefore Dacia certainly has room for a good result (not only in Italy, but throughout Europe) even with this variant even more jaunty in terms of design.