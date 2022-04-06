Here comes the new limited series Dacia Duster Extreme with a rich standard equipment and a gritty and adventurous look. In fact, this model is also offered in configuration a 4 wheel drivewith engines petrol, diesel And LPG.

Dacia Duster Extreme, exterior features

The new Duster Extreme Limited Series is based on the trim level Prestige and outside it provides decorative inserts orange on the grille, on the mirror shells, on the roof bars and on the boot lid. It is also offered with black alloy wheels.

Dacia Duster Extreme, new special series

Duster Extreme is offered in six body colors: Ice White, Nacré Black, Comet Gray, Iron Blue, Orange Arizona and the exclusive Road Gray.

Dacia Duster Extreme cockpit inside what is it like?

Inside the cockpit, the Duster Extreme features specific upholstery in fabric / TEP with stitching and inserts orange on the air vents, center armrest, door handles and center console moldings.

The Duster Extreme special series is offered with orange inserts outside and inside

As for the equipment, in addition to those already offered in the set-up Prestige (automatic air conditioning, Media Nav Evolution 8 ”high center console), the Duster Extreme offers the Keyless key Entry, 2 USB sockets for rear seat passengers and the Multiview Camera.

Dacia Duster Extreme petrol, diesel and LPG

The limited series Duster Extreme can count on a complete range of engines d Euro 6D Full. Specifically, we have unity dCi diesel 115 hp with 2 or 4 wheel drive, TCe petrol 150 HP 2-wheel drive with 6-speed EDC automatic transmission e bifuel petrol-LPG ECO-G 100 2-wheel drive with 6-speed manual transmission.

Dacia Duster Extreme is also bi-fuel LPG

Dacia Duster Extreme prices, how much does it cost?

Prices of Dacia Duster Extreme start 20,350 euros with bi-fuel petrol / LPG ECO-G 100 engine.

Photo Dacia Duster Extreme

Video test Dacia Duster

Video test new Dacia Duster

