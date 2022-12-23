A particular road test for the four-wheel drive Dacia Duster in the Moroccan desert between Marrakech and Agafy. Here’s how the four-wheel drive Duster performed with the 115 HP 1.5 dCi engine and 6-speed manual gearbox

alessiomacaluso – Marrakesh (Morocco)

The Moroccan desert and a 4×4 Dacia Duster. Ideal combination for a different road test than usual. In reality “road”, paved as we understand it, there has been little seen. Just get out of Marrakech and its boisterousness souks to get lost, or find yourself, it depends on the point of view, in the middle of the desert. Follow the navigator in a southerly direction, towards the Agafy desert, to encounter a panorama that takes your breath away. The scenography is barren, dominated by steep sandy and dusty ups and downs. Behind, in the distance, is the austerity of the snow-capped Atlas range, the symbolic border between the African Atlantic coast and what later becomes the Sahara. Apart from the camel, the vehicle par excellence here is the off-road vehicle. And the tireless Duster 4×4 does its job. On the contrary. It does even more.

New identity — It must first be said that all the new Dacia Dusters on sale in recent weeks have changed their face. Not a facelift real, let alone a new model that we will most likely see in 2024. More than anything else a different identity of the brand which passes by the new logo. Is called Dacha Link and is formed by a D and a C linked together (the links precisely). The front area thus comes out more modern, aggressive and with a robust appearance. The writing is also new Dacha in full, stamped on the steering wheel. With this latest version, the new rectangular air vents arrive and make their debut gadgets such as automatic wipers and power door mirrors. Useful content to confirm best seller and with a 2022 that promises to be the third best year ever in terms of sales. Accomplice, as always, the price list. All you need to enter the Duster world is 16,550 euros for the Essential trim level with 90 HP 1.0 TCe petrol engine and front-wheel drive. While to have the integral one you go up to 22,300 euros for the diesel in Expression construction. See also Flamengo gave a football chair and thrashed Vélez in the Copa Libertadores

Mechanics and consumption — The Dacia Duster 4×4 is only available with a diesel engine, 1.5 dCi with 115 HP of power and 260 Nm of maximum torque. A unique choice also for the transmission, with a 6-speed manual gearbox. There are not too many horses available, but there is a lot of torque. The result, combined with the short gears, is behavior that is always “on point”. From a slowdown it is easy to pick up speed even without moving from fifth. And consumption is record-breaking. With little attention to economize, up and down the desert dunes, almost always climbing into first and using the secondthe fuel gauge has not moved. Confirming itself as a vehicle that driven on everyday roads travels 18 km per liter without too much effort.

What’s up, authentic 4×4 — The crumbly earth of the Moroccan desert and the increasingly steep climbs have never put the Duster 4×4 in difficulty. The four-wheel drive system can be managed from the central tunnel through 3 setup. With 2WD you travel with front-wheel drive. In Car it is the electronics that decide where to send the torque between front and rear based on the grip of the wheels. While with lock the driving power is distributed evenly between the front and rear. The route that took us to the Roches Noires field, in the middle of the Agafy desert, highlighted all the qualities of the integral Duster. Overcoming even the steepest and sandiest climbs. The strengths of the Duster 4×4 are two. The low weight of 1.4 tons. A fact that hasn’t grown that much in the years of Duster’s evolution. And the ground clearance of 217 mm. The technology is also helpful, with the 8-inch screen that rattles off lots of useful info. The technical ones, such as bank angle and pitch. Or the “visual” ones, with images from the front and rear cameras that help you see the situation around the vehicle. There is also the system for hill starts, which holds the vehicle at a standstill for 2 seconds, giving time to get back on the accelerator. A useful solution on asphalt, while on a dune it is better not to hesitate, reaching the top without stopping halfway. To succeed in the enterprise, a little run-up is enough, without shyness taking advantage of the large front attachment point. See also F1 | Verstappen: "Good on long runs, qualifying needs to be improved"

Data sheet Dacia Duster 1.5 dCi 4×4 Motor Diet Diesel Displacement 1,461 of the civil code Power 115 hp Maximum torque 260Nm Traction Whole wheat Transmission 6-speed manual Performance Acceleration 0-100km/h 11.9 seconds Full speed 175 km/h Average consumption (Wlpt) 5.3 l/100km Dimensions Length 4,341mm Length 1,804 mm Height 1,693mm Step 2,676mm Trunk 433 litres Price From 22,300 euros

(Expression set up)