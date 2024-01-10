Italian static preview for new Dacia Duster which in the suggestive setting of the Brenta Dolomites is shown for the first time in our country, where this model is one of the best sellers of the Romanian brand: just think that in 2023 the B-segment SUV of the Renault group brand achieved 30,100 units sold with a share of 34.2% of the total sales of the Mioveni car manufacturer. On the occasion of the Italian debut, the new Dacia Duster range for Italy was also revealed, with the price and equipment for our market.

The engines of the new Dacia Duster

The third generation of Dacia Duster will be available to order starting from March, with the first deliveries and arrival in dealerships expected for the summer. They will be available three different enginesthe TCe 130 with light electrification, the Hybrid 140 and finally the ECO-G 100. As for the mild-hybrid, it is an absolute novelty for the Dacia range, with the introduction of Renault's 48V system which combines a new generation 1.2-litre 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine based on the Miller cycle with MHEV technology which supports the thermal unit during starting and acceleration, thus allowing average consumption and CO2 emissions to be reduced by approximately 10% as stated by the Romanian brand. Regenerative braking then allows you to recharge a 0.8 kWh battery. Then there is the 140 HP full hybrid which combines a 94 HP 1.6-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine with two electric motors, a 49 HP unit and a high voltage starter/generator, as well as a 1.2 kWh. In this case the new Duster should be able to guarantee over 80% of urban travel in electric mode.

LPG confirmed

Finally, the ECO-G 100 engine, the LPG version which represents one of the best sellers of this model range. Thanks to the two tanks, the total combined autonomy reaches 1300 km, thanks to two tanks which have a total useful capacity of approximately 100 litres: 50 liters of petrol and 50 liters of LPG (installed under the luggage floor, thus keeping the the load volume).

Price and equipment for Italy

For what concerns the arrangements, the Dacia Duster range in Italy will open with the entry level Essential, to then be declined on the Expression version and finally on two top of the range which will be offered at the same price but which will have a different vocation. These are the Journey and the Extreme, the first more oriented towards elegance and comfort while the second is based on the outdoor spirit of the brand. The price of the new Dacia Duster starts from 19,700 euros for the ECO-G in Essential trim (available only for the bi-fuel variant) and goes up to 27,900 euros for the Extreme Hybrid 140. The LPG offer continues at 21,400 euros for the Expression and 22,900 for the Journey and the Extreme. The 1.2 TCe 130 starts from the Expression trim, with a price list of 22,900 euros which rises to 24,900 for the top of the range while the 4×4 variant rises to 25,400 euros for the Expression and 26,900 euros for the Extreme (in this case no Journey ). Finally, the full hybrid which starts from 26,400 euros and reaches the aforementioned 27,900 on the top of the range.