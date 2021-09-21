We tried the new SUV Dacia Duster 2022 which is renewed from an aesthetic and content point of view with all engines Euro6 D Full approved. A road test and to a small extent also off-road that took place in France for this new first contact test with the new Dacia Duster and the Petrol, LPG and Diesel engines. We find the all-wheel drive on the 115 HP 1.5 diesel version, while the LPG one adopts a larger tank of 49.8 liters. The 6-speed double-clutch EDC automatic transmission is back available but only on the 1.3 turbo petrol engine with 150 horsepower.

This Restyling 2022 of the Duster it is the so-called phase 2 where neither the dimensions nor the platform change which remains the B0 +. The led lights are updated with the new Y-Shape light signature introduced on a new one Sandero as well as the grille, new rim designs and aerodynamic optimization with a more pronounced rear spoiler on all models. Also new is the Media Nav multimedia system with the brand new 8-inch screen.

New Dacia Duster 2022 4 × 4 diesel version

Dacia Duster 2022 engine characteristics

Among the technical characteristics of the engines of the new Dacia Duster, SUV of the B + segment also to four-wheel drive, we remind you that it is available with a 90 bhp 1.0 three-cylinder turbo petrol engine or a 100 bhp LPG engine, both with 6-speed manual gearbox. Going up with the performance you can have the 1.3 turbo petrol with 150 horsepower combined with the 6-speed EDC automatic transmission.

There 4 × 4 version remains available only with the tried and tested 1.5 diesel 115 horsepower, 260 Nm and 6-speed manual gearbox. Also at the rear, on the 4 × 4 version, we find the multilink suspension, instead of the torsion beam, which improve driving dynamics and comfort.

Rear view of the new Dacia Duster 4 × 4 in twist

The dimensions of the new Dacia Duster remain unchanged, 4.34 meters in length, 1.80 m in width and 1.69 in height. The wheelbase is 2.67 meters while the height from the ground is about 21 cm. The boot varies according to the versions with a minimum volume of 478 liters on the two-wheel drive version and 467 liters on the 4 × 4, expandable to 1623 and 1614 liters respectively by folding down the rear seats.

Rear view of the new Dacia Duster 4 × 2 Arizona Orange on the dirt road

Dacia Duster road test

Let’s get to know the new one Dacia Duster with a design that takes its cues from the new Sandero, in particular the Stepway, such as the headlights and the grille.

The headlights now have the new Y-Shape light signature and the low beam a Led, updated with a new design also the rear ones. The 4 × 4 version externally differs only for the 4WD logo on the wheel arches.

New Dacia Duster 4 × 2 LPG headlight

The range of the new SUV is articulated on four productions (Access, Essential, Comfort, and Prestige). A fifth set-up called Prestige UP is also available in promotion, as on the specimen we tested in the new one Arizona Orange coloring which we find beautiful.

How the Dacia Duster, the economical SUV, goes on the road

We put the test Dacia Duster 2022 around Paris in France, starting from the airport Charles de Gaulle, moving to the Parisian countryside where we were able to appreciate the landscape in the company of this SUV which proved to be comfortable and rather quiet during the journey.

Profile view of the new Dacia Duster 4 × 4 Iron Blue on the road

Test Dacia Duster, 150 hp turbo petrol engine, how are you doing, road tests

How’s it going on the road? The 150 horsepower 1.3 turbo petrol engine also makes this SUV too bright, with an always full-bodied delivery already at 1,700 rpm, thanks to the generous torque of 250 Nm, while the EDC automatic transmission it is not very fast, it improves manually but the paddles on the steering wheel are missing. If we push the accelerator pedal, the engine makes itself felt past 4000 rpm, otherwise it is more silent than the 1.0 three-cylinder.

Rear view of the new Dacia Duster 4 × 2 LPG on the road

Driving modes on Dacia Duster 4 × 4

On the Dacia Duster 4 × 4 there are three driving modes selectable by means of a selector located on the central tunnel after the gear lever and next to that of the handbrake. You can then decide whether to leave only the two-wheel drive in “2WD” mode to optimize consumption or switch to “Auto” mode, where the system autonomously decides when to shift torque to the rear drive wheels as well. Finally with the “Lock” mode you have maximum traction by always keeping all-wheel drive engaged.

Command 4 × 4 new cockpit Dacia Duster

Compared to the two-wheel drive version, the four-wheel drive version exceeds 1400 kg and in Italy it is only available with diesel engine. We tested it by facing some obstacles off-road where the good angles (attack 30 °, bump 21 ° and exit 33 °) but above all the 260 Nm of torque make it move with ease. Effective intervention of the ESP which also acts as a sort of self-locking blocking the wheels that turn free for example while facing a twist.

New Dacia Duster alloy wheels

Dacia Duster, steering and trim as they go

The steering of Dacia Duster 2022 has been recalibrated, very light up to 70 km / h, after this threshold it becomes heavier to return good driving feedback. On the 1.0 the lightness does not disturb while on the 1.3 150 horses the driving becomes more demanding due to the steering still too light in proportion to the performance of the car. L’trim is soft on all versions and is also appreciated on cobblestones and bumps, where it digestes roughness well. Rather marked the roll, it is not an SUV for lovers of sporty driving, it goes well with the 1.0 three-cylinder while on this Dacia Duster 1.3 150 hp it would have been the case to make it more rigid by virtue of higher performance. The test car is equipped with Continental EcoContact6 215/60 R17 tires.

Dashboard with Apple CarPlay new cockpit Dacia Duster 4 × 2 GPL

How do you feel on board the Dacia Duster

On board we basically find the interiors of the previous Dacia Duster, with a prevalence of rigid but well-assembled plastics. The instrumentation is a mixed analog / digital with a central 3.5-inch display, while the new one is present in the center 8.0 ″ touch screen of the Media Nav system. Now the USB sockets become two, move down in front of the gear lever. Good the driving position, especially for those who are 1.70 m tall, with the lumbar adjustment of the driver’s seat and flying the possibility of heating the front seats, depending on the trim level. People taller than one meter and ninety will have to be satisfied with the space available to drive, better behind.

Unchanged therear habitability which is very good, plus two new USB type A sockets thanks to the new sliding armrest that integrates a 1.1-liter cockpit. Also present on the front-wheel drive versions is the central tunnel raised by about 5-6 centimeters which takes away space for those sitting in the center.

Dashboard dashboard new Dacia Duster Extreme Limited Edition

There are several storage compartments, some could be optimized such as the one on the dashboard where a mobile phone does not fit and the drawer in front of the passenger is not very large. The base of induction charging for mobile, as the wireless connectivity with Android and Apple smartphones. Available there Multiview camera with shots on the four corners of the car while in reverse the car’s trajectory is now visible in real time through special blue lines.

Touchscreen rear view camera new Dacia Duster

Dacia Duster performance and consumption

Coupons i consumption on the Dacia Duster with this 1,300 cc turbo petrol engine and front-wheel drive, in the test we found a average consumption in the mixed of 6.6 l / 100 km, while the declared in the combined is equal to 6.2 l / 100 km. The declared maximum speed is 199 km / h while the 0-100 km / h sprint is covered in 9.7 seconds.

Rear view of the new Dacia Duster 4 × 2 Arizona Orange on the dirt road

PRICES and technical CHARACTERISTICS Dacia Duster 2022

Dacia Duster 1.3 150 CV EDC data sheet

Dimensions and weight

Length: 434 cm

434 Length: 180 cm

180 Height: 169 cm

169 Step: 267 cm

267 Trunk: 478 L

478 L Reservoir: 50 L

50 L Weight: 1263 kg

Motor

Diet: gas

gas Traction: front

front Exchange: automatic

automatic Displacement: 1.3 L / 1332 cm 3

1.3 L / 1332 cm Power: 150 hp / 110 kW

150 hp / 110 kW Maximum torque: 250 Nm at 1700 rpm

Engine and Performance

Full speed: 199 km / h

199 km / h Acceleration: 9.7 s (0-100 km / h)

9.7 s (0-100 km / h) Environmental class: Euro 6D full

Euro 6D full Co2 emissions: 141 g / km

141 g / km Autonomy: 900 km (calculated with 50 liters and an average of 18 km / l)

900 km (calculated with 50 liters and an average of 18 km / l) Combined consumption: 6.2 L / 100km (WLTP)

