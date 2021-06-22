The Romanian compact SUV is one of the protagonists of the car market, thanks to a strategy that provides a complete equipment without frills at a highly competitive price. Let’s see how the June 2021 offer works

Going beyond the concept of low-cost cars to rightfully enter the group of manufacturers capable of proposing concrete solutions in line with market expectations. Dacia’s strategy for the next few years is outlined and is inspired by the good things done so far, with the Romanian brand – part of the Renault Group – which in a few years has been able to establish itself in a highly competitive sector. This is thanks to a range made up of models that aim to the point: complete equipment without the superfluous and highly competitive prices. Let’s see how the offer valid for the entire month of June 2021 works. By leaving the telephone number in the box below you have the opportunity to be contacted by a consultant who will give further details on the active promotion and how to access the offer.

DACIA DUSTER, engines and prices – Dacia has studied a promotion for the Duster that allows you to drive the diesel or LPG version at 5 euros per day, with the Simply Dacia loan. For example: Duster Comfort 4×2 1.5 dCi 115 Hp at a price of 16,360: advance 4,350 euros, 36 installments of 149.27 euros and Guaranteed Future Value (final installment) of 9,566.50, for a maximum total mileage of 45,000 km. Financing includes 3 years of theft and fire and 1 year of Driver Insurance. In the case of the LPG version, the example is on the Duster Comfort 4×2 1.0 TCe 100 Eco-G version proposed at a price of 15,610 euros: advance payment of 4,550 euros, 36 installments of 149.31 euros and Guaranteed Future Value (final installment) of 8,400.00 euros, for a maximum total mileage of 45,000 km. Financing includes 3 years of theft and fire and 1 year of Driver Insurance.

THE AVAILABLE MOTORIZATIONS – The engine range of the Dacia Duster is 100% turbo. It starts with the 1.0 Tce turbo petrol engine with 100 HP and 160 Nm of torque, with an average consumption of 5.3 liters per 100 km and CO2 emissions of 121 grams per km, both data recorded in the Wltp cycle. The diesel is offered on two power levels, starting from the 1.5 Dci with 95 HP and 240 Nm of torque, with an average consumption of 4.7 liters per 100 km and CO2 emissions of 108 grams per km. Those who want more liveliness can opt for the 1.5 Dci with 116 HP and 260 Nm of torque, with an average consumption of 4.7 liters per 100 km and CO2 emissions of 108 grams per km; this engine is also offered with 4×4 traction. The range closes with the petrol / LPG 1.0 Tce Eco-G bifuel, with an average consumption of 6.8 liters per 100 km and CO2 emissions of 111 grams per km.

