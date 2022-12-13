Third year in a row, third different model. The common thread is called Dachawhich once again in 2022 won the “Good Deal” award at the Automobile Awards: in 2020 it was Sandero’s turn, last year at Spring, and in 2022 it was Sandero’s turn Joggers. Available in five or seven-seater configurations, the Romanian car manufacturer’s SUV was particularly appreciated for its versatility, as well as its roominess and uncompromising modularity. To date, the market has proved Dacia right: Jogger boasts over 44,000 units sold since its launch in March 2022.

“With Jogger, as with all products in the Dacia range, we wanted once again reaffirm the Brand strategy: offering quality products at the right price, defining the essential – said Lionel Jaillet, Product Performance Director of Dacia – I would therefore like to thank the jury of the Automobile Awards for the ‘Good Deal’ award which demonstrates how Jogger perfectly embodies this positioning and responds to the needs of a clientele made up of families who require versatility and habitability at low cost”. The commercial success of Jogger is therefore also enhanced by this recognition, which acts as a spur for Dacia to do even better: the Romanian brand places great faith in new hybrid version of its SUV, which will be available in dealerships starting next spring.