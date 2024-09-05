Dacia continues to grow, confirming itself as a brand that goes against the trend even when the market closes in the red. In August, the Romanian brand grew by 14% against a 13.4% decline in the sector in Italy, confirming itself as the preferred brand for private customers in our country. In the month just ended, the Renault Group brand registered over 5,000 vehicles, with a market share of 6.5% adding the customer and business channels. In the private market alone, there is +18% in volume and a share that reaches 11%. Since the beginning of 2024, volumes have increased by 14.6% with a private share of 10.3%.

The record-breaking LPG

LPG is confirmed as a central fuel type in Dacia sales, with a 25% increase over 2023, so much so that 3 out of 4 Dacias sold in Italy have ECO-G engines. Sandero is still the best-selling foreign car in our country and is first overall in the private market. Since the beginning of the year, it has been the most purchased model in the range, with over 62% of preferences and a sales volume that has increased by 33% compared to last year.

Waiting for new Dacia Duster and Spring

Duster also remains on the podium of B SUVs even in this phase of passing the baton with the new generation, whose official debut is scheduled for this month. Spring, also in the phase of passing the baton, remains the best-selling foreign electric car in segment A in Italy to private individuals since the beginning of the year. The Jogger multi-space is the car most chosen by private customers in segment C (SW, MPV and multi-space).